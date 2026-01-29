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Ayawaso East by-election: ‘Immediate family of late MP should step aside’ — Hamza Suhuyini

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Politics Ayawaso East by-election: ‘Immediate family of late MP should step aside’ — Hamza Suhuyini
THU, 29 JAN 2026

A member of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) communications team, Hamza Suhuyini, has urged the immediate family of deceased MPs to refrain from contesting by-elections to fill their late relatives’ seats.

His comments come as preparations intensify for the Ayawaso East by-election following the death of its Member of Parliament, Mahama Naser Toure, who passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on January 4 after a short illness.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the by-election for March 3, with the NDC set to elect its parliamentary candidate on February 7.

Among those seeking the NDC’s nomination is Hajia Amina Adam, the widow of the late MP, who has faced criticism from some quarters for contesting.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Thursday, January 29, Suhuyini said it would be proper for her and other immediate family members to step aside.

“I have always believed that even though the Constitution allows them, when it comes to such replacements, it will just be proper for families of the deceased, especially immediate families, wives and brothers or siblings, to move away from that seat and allow others to contest. It is not a family property,” he said.

The NDC spokesperson added that such a move would reflect both integrity and respect for democratic principles.

“It is a test of a family bond and unity. It is not just about livelihoods. It is also a test on your culture and integrity,” Suhuyini noted.

His remarks come amid a controversy over the party’s rejection of the widow’s request to join the upcoming vetting virtually due to her widowhood rites.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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