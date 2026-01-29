NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia is likely to get 38% of the votes — Kwasi Kwarteng

Spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Kwasi Kwarteng, has stated that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is bound to lose the contest.

The NPP is set to elect its presidential candidate on Saturday, January 31, with more than 200,000 delegates expected to vote at 333 polling centres across the country.

Recent polls by Global InfoAnalytics have tipped Dr. Bawumia as the favourite, projecting a possible first-round victory with about 57 percent of the vote.

However, Kwarteng said their internal poll suggests that the former Assin Central lawmaker is likely to win with about 52 percent.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Thursday, January 29, Kwarteng claimed that Dr. Bawumia’s performance will depend on what fellow contender Dr. Bryan Acheampong secures in the race.

“If Bryan gets between 7 to 9 percent, what essentially means is that Dr. Bawumia will be doing 38 percent,” Kwarteng said.

He also defended the Assin Central MP amid criticisms over his temperament and alleged quickness to anger.

Critics have questioned whether Dr. Bawumia’s personality makes him suitable for the presidency, citing instances where he has reacted strongly in public debates and controversies.

Kwarteng argued that the country needs a leader who combines composure with the ability to act decisively when circumstances demand it.