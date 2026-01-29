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GoldBod deploys inspectors to enforce licensing in jewellery and gold sector

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
General News GoldBod deploys inspectors to enforce licensing in jewellery and gold sector
THU, 29 JAN 2026

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced plans to deploy inspectors across the country to ensure compliance with licensing regulations for jewellery manufacturers, fabricators, and gold refineries.

The move comes after reports that some operators are conducting business without a valid GoldBod licence, a clear violation of the law under Act 1140.

GoldBod says the inspections will begin on Monday, February 2, 2026, as part of its effort to uphold accountability and transparency in the sector.

“Engaging in these activities without a valid GoldBod licence constitutes an offence and punishable under Act 1140,” the Board stated in a compliance notice issued on January 28.

“A team of GoldBod Inspectors would be deployed from Monday, February 2, 2026 to ensure that only duly licensed persons engage in jewellery manufacturing, gold fabrication and gold refining businesses in Ghana,” the Board added.

The notice reminded operators that only duly licensed persons are authorised to engage in gold trading, jewellery manufacturing, fabrication, and refining in Ghana.

GoldBod further congratulated 11 entities that have successfully regularized their operations and received official licences, including Sourcechain Enterprise, Shepaj Limited Company, and Koshuuz Enterprise.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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