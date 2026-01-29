Minority legal counsel dismisses as unnecessary NDC plan to Review S ruling on Kpandai Seat

John Darko

Legal Counsel to the Minority Caucus in Parliament, John Darko, has described the National Democratic Congress' intention to seek a review of the Supreme Court ruling on the Kpandai parliamentary election as unnecessary and unrealistic, insisting the party is unlikely to meet the strict legal threshold required for such an application.

Mr Darko was reacting to claims by the NDC Majority Caucus that the legal contest over the Kpandai seat is not over, despite the Supreme Court restoring the election of the New Patriotic Party candidate, Matthew Nyindam, as Member of Parliament.

According to him, the Supreme Court only entertains review applications under exceptional circumstances, making it extremely difficult for dissatisfied parties to secure a reconsideration of its decisions.

“There is no way the court will even give you the opportunity. The Supreme Court has set very clear rules in several decisions. To even admit a review of its own decision requires meeting a very high threshold, and I do not think they can meet that threshold,” he said.

Mr Darko urged the NDC to accept the ruling of the apex court rather than pursue further legal action, arguing that any attempt at a review would be futile.

His comments follow remarks by the NDC Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, who said the party would consider seeking a review once the Supreme Court files the full written reasons for its decision.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court, in a four to one majority decision, overturned the ruling of the Tamale High Court which had annulled the 2024 parliamentary election in the Kpandai Constituency. The apex court consequently reinstated Mr Nyindam as Member of Parliament after upholding his application invoking its supervisory jurisdiction. Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang dissented.

The case stemmed from an application filed by Mr Nyindam, who argued that the High Court committed a jurisdictional error by entertaining an election petition filed outside the constitutionally required timeframe.

The central issue before the Supreme Court was the date the Electoral Commission gazetted the results of the 2024 parliamentary election in Kpandai. Under electoral law, an election petition must be filed within 21 days of the gazette publication, failing which the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Mr Nyindam maintained that the results were gazetted on December 24, 2024, making the petition filed against him incompetent. The Supreme Court agreed, set aside the High Court decision and restored his mandate.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr Dafeamekpor cautioned the NPP against assuming the matter had been conclusively resolved, stating that the NDC remains dissatisfied with the outcome. He said the party would determine its next steps after the court files its written decision, expected by February 6.

“The NPP should not think that it is over. It is not over,” he said.

While reaffirming the NDC commitment to the rule of law, the South Dayi MP questioned the court interpretation of the gazette notification, describing the document published by the Assembly Press under the authority of the Electoral Commission as a valid public record.

“That cannot be a gazette that will be discounted by the court, because it is a public document,” he argued.

Mr Dafeamekpor also accused the NPP of inconsistency in its attitude towards the judiciary, recalling earlier criticisms of the courts when rulings went against the party.

“When the court gave a decision in our favour, they called it a kangaroo court. Today, when they have obtained a decision in their favour, they are singing the praises of the court,” he said.

He urged NDC supporters in Accra and Kpandai to remain calm and law abiding, assuring them that the party would act within the confines of the law as it considers its next move.