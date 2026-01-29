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GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed issues forced apology for hurtful remarks over iShowSpeed’s Ghanaian passport

  Thu, 29 Jan 2026
Social News GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed issues forced apology for hurtful remarks over iShowSpeed’s Ghanaian passport
THU, 29 JAN 2026

GHOne TV presenter Lily Mohammed has been made to issue a public apology over comments she made during a live broadcast of the station’s morning programme, GH Today.

She describes her remarks as inappropriate.
The comments were made on Wednesday while she was hosting the show and questioning the government’s decision to grant American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as iShowSpeed, a Ghanaian passport following his recent visit to the country.

Her remarks sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with many taking to social media to criticise her comments, which were described as dismissive and insensitive to the gesture and its potential benefits for Ghana’s image and cultural promotion.

In response, Lily Mohammed expressed regret over the comments, admitting that her choice of words may have been inappropriate. She apologised to all who were offended and offered a direct apology to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as well as the general public.

She noted that the incident has been a learning experience and reaffirmed her commitment to professionalism and responsible communication on air.

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