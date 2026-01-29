Allow the economy to run on its legs, stop pumping dollars — Patrick Boamah urges Bank of Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Boamah, has urged the Bank of Ghana to suspend its continuous injection of foreign exchange into the economy, warning that the practice is concealing deeper economic weaknesses.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, January 28, Mr Boamah argued that the economy should be allowed to adjust naturally so that stability reflects the real cost of living faced by citizens. He expressed concern that persistent central bank interventions present an artificial picture of economic performance.

According to him, the long term implications of the Bank of Ghana’s approach deserve serious scrutiny, particularly given reports that about $10 billion was injected into the forex market within a year. He suggested that such an amount could have been invested in critical infrastructure to generate lasting economic benefits.

“The economy must be allowed to run on its legs so that we know where we are, rather than putting the economy on steroids,” he said.

He further questioned official claims of economic improvement, pointing to what he described as a contradiction between reported inflation figures and the lived reality of consumers.

“If you tell me the economy is good and inflation is at 5 per cent, yet prices are not stable and keep changing, then there is a problem. There is a disconnect,” he added.

Mr Boamah’s comments follow disclosures that the Bank of Ghana injected about $10 billion into the foreign exchange market between January and December 2025. The funds were sold to commercial banks and businesses to meet dollar demand, a move authorities say helped stabilise the cedi.

The intervention, which lasted from January to the first week of December 2025, forms part of what Bank of Ghana officials have described as a sustained dollar intervention strategy aimed at supporting the local currency.