Bawumia supporters in Bawku allege threats ahead of presidential primary

With the New Patriotic Party set to hold its presidential primary on Saturday, January 31, 2026, tension is mounting in parts of the Upper East Region, particularly Bawku, amid claims that supporters of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are facing threats over their political affiliation.

In a press statement issued in Bawku, Kusaug NPP members who openly support Dr Bawumia alleged that unknown persons have been intimidating and threatening them ahead of the party’s internal elections. The group warned that the situation poses a serious risk to lives and the integrity of the democratic process if left unchecked.

They called on the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces to urgently investigate the alleged threats and take decisive action to prevent intimidation, violence, or incitement linked to the upcoming primaries. According to the group, proactive security intervention is necessary to protect lives, preserve public order, and guarantee a credible electoral process.

The statement was signed by former Environmental Protection Agency Director and lead convenor, Dr John Kingsley Krugu, who stressed that political choices within the NPP must never become a basis for fear, coercion, or violence.

He appealed to the Kusaug Traditional Council and respected community leaders to intervene by cautioning individuals who may be engaging in acts of intimidation. Dr Krugu noted that while Kusaug is known for its peaceful nature, peace cannot thrive where impunity is tolerated.

The group further emphasised that NPP members in Kusaug are entitled to full constitutional protection, including the right to participate freely in political activities and to enjoy personal security. They insisted that these rights would not be sacrificed to threats or coercion.

Addressing narratives surrounding the primaries, the statement dismissed claims that the numerical strength of Kusaug delegates could single handedly determine the outcome of the NPP flagbearer race. The group described such assertions as misleading and capable of unnecessarily inflaming tensions.

They explained that their support for Dr Bawumia represents a legitimate and strategic political decision made in good faith, aimed at advancing the long term interests of Kusaug through inclusion and constructive engagement rather than marginalisation.

The group strongly rejected any attempts to pressure or direct their political choices, describing such actions as unacceptable and ill informed. They maintained that Kusaug NPP members are capable of independently assessing political options and deciding what best serves their collective interests within the party.

They also warned that threats or violence arising from internal party contests are unlawful and reckless, and pose a direct danger to public order. According to the statement, such conduct must stop immediately.

Beyond the immediate security concerns, the group raised alarm over what it described as the growing politicisation of chieftaincy in Kusaug. They cautioned that involving traditional authority in partisan politics undermines both institutions and threatens unity and peace in the area.

The statement concluded that chieftaincy is sacred, lifelong, and enduring, while politics is competitive and cyclical, and that blending the two weakens their legitimacy and endangers social cohesion.

The NPP presidential primary will see delegates nationwide vote to select the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 general elections, with party leaders and security agencies being urged to ensure a peaceful, free, and fair process across the country.