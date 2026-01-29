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‘I was prepared for any outcome’ — Nyindam reveals moments before Supreme Court victory

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines ‘I was prepared for any outcome’ — Nyindam reveals moments before Supreme Court victory
THU, 29 JAN 2026

Embattled Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam, says he went into Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing with little expectation.

The lawmaker said he was praying for divine intervention as the court prepared to rule on his appeal seeking to quash the decision annuling his 2024 election victory.

The legal battle followed a decision by the Tamale High Court which annulled Nyindam’s election and ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct a rerun within 30 days over alleged irregularities.

In compliance with that ruling, the EC announced December 30 for the rerun, a move that was later stayed by the Supreme Court after Nyindam challenged the High Court’s jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, January 28, the Supreme Court, in a 4–1 majority decision, quashed the High Court ruling.

The apex court held that the election petition was filed outside the mandatory 21-day period and that the Tamale High Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

Reacting to the verdict in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express, Nyindam said he had resigned himself to fate ahead of the ruling.

“I was prepared for any outcome. I was just praying to God and trusting the process,” he said.

Nyindam stressed that the law was clear on the timelines for filing election petitions, noting that the Supreme Court’s unanimous acceptance of December 24, 2024, as the gazette date made the High Court case untenable.

“If we really want to uphold the dignity and sanity of our courts, this verdict had to come,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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