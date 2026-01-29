Pro‑Bawumia Supporters in Bawku Raise Alarm Over Alleged Threats Ahead of NPP Primaries

Tensions are heightening in parts of the Upper East Region as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prepares for its presidential primaries on January 31, 2026. In Bawku, a group of supporters of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia say they are facing intimidation and threats because of their declared support for his candidacy.

In a statement issued in Bawku, the group — operating under the name Kusaug NPP Members — alleged that unidentified individuals have been targeting them for openly backing Dr. Bawumia ahead of the internal contest.

They are calling on the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces to urgently intervene to prevent any acts of intimidation or violence that could undermine public safety or the integrity of the primaries.

The statement was signed by Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, former Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and lead convenor of the group. He insisted that political preference within the NPP must never become grounds for fear or coercion.

Dr. Krugu appealed to the Kusaug Traditional Council and community leaders to caution individuals allegedly involved in issuing threats. According to him, Kusaug’s reputation for peace cannot coexist with unchecked impunity.

He emphasized that members of the NPP in Kusaug are entitled to full constitutional rights, including freedom of political participation and personal security, and that these rights “will not be surrendered to fear, intimidation, or coercion.”

Addressing claims that Kusaug delegates could single‑handedly determine the outcome of the primaries, the group dismissed such assertions as misleading and potentially inflammatory. They argued that support for Dr. Bawumia among Kusaug NPP members is a legitimate and strategic choice aimed at advancing the area’s long‑term interests through inclusion and constructive engagement.

The group condemned any attempts to pressure them into supporting other candidates, describing such efforts as presumptuous and unacceptable. They insisted that Kusaug NPP members are fully capable of making independent political decisions.

They further warned that threats or violence linked to internal party preferences are unlawful and pose a danger to public order.

Beyond the immediate security concerns, the group raised alarm about what they described as the growing politicisation of chieftaincy in Kusaug. They cautioned that dragging traditional authority into partisan politics undermines both institutions and threatens community cohesion.

According to the statement, chieftaincy is a sacred and enduring institution, while politics is cyclical and competitive — and merging the two risks weakening both.

Delegates across the country are expected to vote on Saturday to select the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2028 general elections. The group urged party leadership and security agencies to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible process nationwide.