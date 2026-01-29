Circumcise your newborn boys between 8 and 60 days to avoid infections — WHO

According to the World Health Organisation, research shows that circumcising newborn boys has more health benefits than risks, and these benefits are strong enough to support making the procedure available to families regardless of their social location.

Health professionals have therefore renewed calls on parents to circumcise their male children within the first 8 to 60 days after birth to reduce the risk of infections and other complications.

The call was made during an Early Infant Male Circumcision (EIMC) training held at Mimi Health Center at Adaklu Waya, organised by Friends of Adaklu through its Program and Policy Advisor Robert Tornu in partnership with Give Right Foundation Co-Founder Jean-Paul Sewavi.

FOA also collaborated with Fountain Medical Service to train Midwives and Health Care Professionals on EIMC and how to use the AccuCirc Device, a circumcision device co-developed by internationally renowned physician Dr David Tomlinson.

During the sessions facilitated by Dr Tomlinson who is also a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Brown University in the United States, demonstrated and trained to health professionals on the safe and effective use of the device for early infant male circumcision, highlighting its design features and advantages over traditional circumcision methods, particularly its ability to minimise the risk of injury.

Some benefits of AccuCirc include more accurate circumcision because the surgical pen and foreskin holder help align the tissue properly. This helps prevent serious injuries and reduces the need for repeat procedures. Also each device has a protective shield for the newborn and is designed so parts cannot be mixed up, which greatly reduces the risk of injury.

The training aimed to assess provider capacity, community attitudes and cost structures related to EIMC, while also engaging local health officials on global medical evidence supporting early infant circumcision.

Other objectives included exploring pilot project opportunities with health facilities and clinicians, conducting hands-on midwife training through practical demonstrations, and providing AccuCirc devices to participating facilities to support safe and effective implementation of early infant male circumcision services.

Speaking at the training, Dr Wilson Agbavor, an Obstetrician Gynaecologist at the Ho Teaching Hospital and Fountain Medical Services, said early infant male circumcision is medically safer and has long-term health benefits for the child. He explained that although cultural practices in Ghana sometimes delay circumcision, medical evidence supports carrying it out within the first two weeks of life.

According to him, Ghana’s policy of administering vitamin K to newborns helps reduce the risk of excessive bleeding, making early circumcision safer. He noted that circumcising infants early helps avoid pain being registered in the child’s brain and eliminates psychological trauma that may occur when circumcision is done at an older age.

Dr Agbavor added that uncircumcised males are at a higher risk of acquiring and transmitting sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, syphilis and herpes simplex virus. He explained that germs can easily hide under the foreskin, increasing the chances of infection later in life.

He further cautioned that circumcision carried out at an older age comes with higher risks, including excessive bleeding, infection, severe scarring and possible damage to the penis, which could affect confidence and sexual performance in adulthood.

Dr Agbavor described the AccuCirc device as a safer option that reduces complications. He said the device prevents injury to the penile shaft and significantly minimises bleeding. He advised parents to always seek immediate medical attention if they notice any complications after circumcision.

The initiative also led to the establishment of an Early Infant Male Circumcision Centre of Excellence at Fountain Medical Services to serve as a specialised hub for safe and standardised circumcision practices.

The Centre is mandated to provide early infant male circumcision services for newborns aged 0 to 60 days, while also retraining and certifying health professionals, including midwives, community health nurses and clinicians, on the use of the AccuCirc device. It will further lead community engagement and sensitisation activities to educate parents on the health benefits of early infant male circumcision within the first two months of life.

The Centre will offer internship opportunities for students from Ghana and abroad, combining clinical training with community advocacy on early male circumcision. It will also function as a sales and distribution point for AccuCirc devices and collaborate with key stakeholders such as the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and the Ghana Health Service. As part of efforts to improve access, the Centre will operate mobile circumcision clinics to deliver early infant male circumcision services to rural and hard-to-reach communities.

Alice Gborglah, a Senior Midwifery Officer at the Adaklu Waya Health Centre, in an interview expressed concern about the low turnout for early circumcision in the community. She said many parents delay circumcision due to cultural beliefs and lack of education, resulting in many boys remaining uncircumcised even at the ages of three to five.

She called on district authorities, opinion leaders and health workers to intensify community education on the importance of early circumcision, stressing that it helps prevent infections and other health complications later in life.

Ms Gborglah also commended the NGO organising the training and urged health workers to educate and counsel parents in their communities to ensure male children are circumcised within the first two months of life.