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Bryan Acheampong wins more ‘political souls’ in Ashanti region ahead of NPP flagbearer primary

  Thu, 29 Jan 2026
NPP Bryan Acheampong wins more ‘political souls’ in Ashanti region ahead of NPP flagbearer primary
THU, 29 JAN 2026

In the most decisive moment of the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer race, over 11,000 delegates from the Greater Ashanti area converged at Heroes Park to hear Dr. Bryan Acheampong deliver his final message of hope, unity, discipline, and rebuilding.

“The atmosphere was electric as delegates, clad in party colours, sang, danced, and chanted Bryan's name. His speech, delivered with conviction and clarity, was not just a rallying cry, but a roadmap for the party's renewal.

“Bryan has touched our hearts. He speaks to us like one of us, not above us,” said Afia Serwaa, a polling station organizer from Ejisu. “We believe he can unite the party and give us victory in 2028.”

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Mr Acheampong reminded delegates that his campaign had been built on structure and discipline, emphasising that victory in 2028 would not happen by chance, but through preparation, coordination, and unity.

The statement said recent polls by the Future Governance Analytics Project (FGAP) placed Bryan Acheampong firmly in the lead, with his support surging past others.

“Analysts note that Bryan is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to cross the crucial 50+1 threshold”.

“I have travelled all 276 constituencies of Ghana — not once, but twice,” Bryan told the cheering crowd. “I have listened, I have learned, and I have stood shoulder to shoulder with our people. This is how I lead: deliberately, strategically, and with discipline.”

It said delegates from across Ashanti echoed their confidence in Bryan's leadership:

“We want a leader who respects the grassroots. Bryan has shown us that he listens,” said Kwaku Mensah, a constituency executive from Nhyiayeso.

“He has the energy, the discipline, and the resources to carry us through. We are ready to follow him,” added Adwoa Nyarko, a youth organizer from Bantama.

“This is not just about winning a primary. It is about preparing the NPP to win Ghana again. Bryan is the man for that job,” said Nana Kofi, a delegate from Subin.

“With Ashanti widely regarded as the party's stronghold, Bryan's commanding presence at Heroes Park signals his determination to consolidate support in the region. His message of unity and discipline resonated deeply with delegates who see him as the candidate capable of bridging divides and restoring confidence.”

GNA

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