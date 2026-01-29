GES completes processes for promotion of Deputy Directors to Director II and Director I

The Management of the Ghana Education Service has announced the completion of preparations for the promotion of qualified Deputy Directors to the higher grades of Director II and Director I.

In a statement addressed to the general public, particularly teachers, GES said a committee established to oversee the promotion process has submitted its final report to management.

The committee was made up of representatives from the Ghana Education Service, the Public Services Commission, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

According to the statement, the exercise was preceded by extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including teacher unions, to ensure transparency, fairness and broad consensus throughout the process.

With the groundwork now completed, GES management said the first call for applications and the aptitude test for promotion to Director II and Director I are expected to be announced by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

GES also announced a significant policy change affecting promotions to the two senior ranks. Promotions will no longer be tied to the availability of limited office vacancies, a practice that previously constrained career progression. The Service noted that this shift fulfils a commitment made by President John Dramani Mahama to teachers.

Management assured all eligible staff that detailed guidelines and timelines will be communicated in due course through official GES channels and advised teachers to rely only on verified information regarding the promotion process.