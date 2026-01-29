Ghana Water Limited assures Anfoega of reliable water supply

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has assured residents of Anfoega and its environs of decisive measures to restore a reliable water supply following persistent water shortages in the area.

This follows a courtesy call by Mr Adam Mutawakilu, the Managing Director, and top management of GWL, on the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Akukome, Togbe Tepre Hodo IVat Anfoega Akukome in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The visit formed part of broader efforts by GWL to engage directly with communities as it works to address long-standing operational challenges across the country.

It was also to pay respect to the traditional authority and to personally assess the water situation that has left several communities in Kpando in distress.

Mr Mutawakilu was accompanied by Mr Michael Botse Baidoo, Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations, Mr Michael Klutse, Chief Manager in Charge of Corporate Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Amidu Musah, Chief Manager of Operations, Mr Stanley Martey, Chief Manager for Public Relations and Communication, Mr Emmanuel Johnson, Chief Manager Volta Region, and other senior officials.

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, who is also President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, expressed appreciation to the Managing Director for what he described as the “seriousness attached to the water situation in the area.”

He said previous attempts to engage management of the water company had yielded little result, leaving residents to continue relying on water from unsanitary sources, with attendant health risks.

According to the Paramount Chief, the persistent lack of potable water had exposed residents to water-borne diseases and undermined livelihoods in the community.

He commended the Managing Director for personally visiting Anfoega Akukome to assess the situation and to listen to the concerns of the people.

“For you to come yourself to assess the situation and listen to our complaints is commendable. Let us engage and see how we can all resolve this problem once and for all,” Togbe Tepre Hodo IV said.

He made the remarks in the presence of sub-chiefs and queen mothers, who also underscored the urgency of addressing the perennial water challenges confronting the community.

Mr Mutawakilu explained that the Kpando Water Treatment Plant, which serves Anfoega and surrounding communities, has an installed capacity of approximately 6,400 cubic metres per day.

However, average daily production currently stands at about 3,000 cubic metres, representing roughly 47 per cent of the plant's installed capacity operating for about 11 to 12 hours daily.

According to the MD, the gap between installed capacity and actual production meant that, with the right interventions, the system could adequately serve additional communities and significantly improve water delivery in the area.

The Managing Director assured the traditional authorities that GWL would procure quality pipes of the right size to resolve the distribution challenges, not only to address current needs but also to cater for future demand.

He stressed that the company was committed to implementing durable solutions rather than temporary fixes.

Mr Mutawakilu noted that the company's technicians were continuously assessing the system to identify and address all operational challenges affecting water production and distribution in the region.

He said, as part of the Government's Water for All agenda being championed by President John Dramani Mahama, the Company would ensure equitable access to safe and reliable water for all communities across the country.

“I want to assure you that we will do everything possible to ensure that water flows again. His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama will be glad to hear that the communities here have water,” the Managing Director said.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all necessary steps would be taken to restore water supply to Anfoega and other affected communities, working closely with technical staff and management to bring lasting relief to residents.

GNA