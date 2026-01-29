Africa must look inward to survive new global order – Sir Sam Jonah 

Sir Sam Jonah, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Africa Trade Chamber, Wednesday called on African countries to adopt a deliberate inward-looking and “selfish” economic strategy to industrialise.

He warned that the continent risked marginalisation if it did not industrialise and capture value within its own borders.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 Africa Trade Summit in Accra, Sir Jonah said the global economic order had fundamentally shifted, exposing Africa to external shocks from protectionism, geopolitical rivalry and climate change.

“If we are not at the table, we are on the menu,” he said, urging African leaders and businesses to act with urgency to protect the continent's interests in an increasingly fragmented world economy.

Sir Jonah described industrialisation as Africa's “shield and sword,” stressing that growth without structural transformation remained fragile and unsustainable.

He noted that Africa continued to export raw materials while value was created elsewhere, leaving the continent vulnerable to commodity price cycles and external pressures.

Africa's response must be anchored in value addition, regional integration and assertive negotiation in global trade relations, supported by full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“This inward focus is not isolation. It is empowerment,” he said, adding that Africa must prioritise local processing of minerals, agro-products and pharmaceuticals to secure jobs, resilience and economic sovereignty.

Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the Minister of Trade and Agribusiness, said Africa was at a defining moment as industrial policy made a strong return globally, backed by aggressive financing and strategic state support.

She said Ghana had adopted focused, sector-specific industrial policies targeting garments, automotive components and pharmaceuticals, aligned with regional markets under the AfCFTA.

“The question for Africa is no longer whether to pursue industrial policy, but how to finance it effectively in a protectionist global environment,” the Minister said.

Madam Fatou Haidara, Deputy Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), said AfCFTA would not deliver its promise without industrialisation, noting that trade and production must advance together.

She said Africa needed to shift from commodity exports to value-added goods through integrated regional value chains, supported by energy, infrastructure, finance and investment-ready projects.

“Inclusion is not a social add-on. It is a productivity imperative,” Madam Haidara said.

Ms Benedicta Lasi, the Executive Chair, African Trade Chamber, said the Summit was to address persistent gaps between Africa's growth, industrial jobs and resilient exports.

She said Africa must deliberately organise its industrial future as global supply chains were being restructured, warning that hesitation would leave the continent further behind.

The Africa Trade Summit, being held from January 28 to 29, is organised by the African Trade Chamber and its partners.

It is a private sector-led continental platform to advance intra-African trade, industrialisation and AfCFTA implementation.

The Summit is expected to conclude with commitments on partnerships, financing and policy coordination to accelerate Africa's industrial transformation.

GNA