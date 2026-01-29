Africa Trade Summit 2026: Mahama calls for bold reforms to accelerate Africa’s development

President John Dramani Mahama has called on African governments to urgently implement bold and practical reforms that will accelerate development and safeguard the welfare of citizens across the continent.

Speaking at the Africa Trade Summit 2026 held in Accra on Wednesday, H.E. Mahama stressed that true leadership must go beyond political freedoms to deliver real economic transformation that improves the lives of ordinary people.

He noted that while democratic governance remains important, it is incomplete without strong economic policies that create jobs, reduce poverty, and promote sustainable growth.

According to him, citizens measure good governance by tangible progress that reflects in their daily lives, not just by political structures.

President Mahama urged African leaders to prioritise reforms that strengthen institutions, boost trade, and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, describing such measures as critical to ensuring stability, prosperity, and long-term development on the continent.