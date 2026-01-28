ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fact-Check: Minority’s Claim on 2025 Parliamentary Bills

Feature Article Fact-Check: Minority’s Claim on 2025 Parliamentary Bills
WED, 28 JAN 2026

The Minority in Parliament has claimed that 32 bills were passed in 2025. However, official parliamentary records show that only 27 bills were passed. This discrepancy raises questions about the accuracy of the Minority’s statement and the intent behind it.

Parliamentary Record

  • Total Bills Passed: 27
  • Plenary Sessions: 111
  • Committee Sittings: 266

Business Statements Adopted: 27
This directly contradicts the Minority’s assertion of 32 bills.

Key Bills Passed Under Certificate of Urgency

Several bills passed under certificates of urgency in 2025 had direct impacts on ordinary Ghanaians:

Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Repeal: Removed the unpopular tax burden on businesses and individuals.

Energy Sector Levy Bill: Introduced a GHC 1 per litre levy on fuel, raising ~GHC 5.7 billion annually to stabilize energy debt and prevent power outages.

Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill: Established a fund for specialized care for chronic diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, and diabetes.

Road Traffic Bill (Amendment): Legalized and regulated okada, pragya, and quadricycles, supporting livelihoods for thousands of Ghanaians.

Other Significant Bills
Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill: Provided a legal framework for cryptocurrency and digital asset trading.

Value Added Tax Bill, 2025: Revised VAT law to simplify administration and improve compliance.

Political Context
NDC-led Majority (2025): Used certificates of urgency to repeal unpopular levies and introduce welfare-oriented bills.

NPP-led Government (earlier years under Bawumia): Passed the COVID-19 levy and the original E-Levy under urgency, criticized as politically motivated revenue measures.

The Minority’s claim of 32 bills is factually inaccurate. The official record confirms 27 bills. The use of certificates of urgency in 2025 largely benefited ordinary citizens, contrasting with earlier urgency measures that prioritized revenue generation. This fact-check underscores the importance of accurate parliamentary reporting and highlights the reforms that directly impacted Ghanaians.

✍️ A Call to Hon. Afenyo-Markin
Hon. Afenyo-Markin, as a leader entrusted with shaping national discourse, it is imperative that your contributions in Parliament reflect self-control, factual accuracy, and respect for the intelligence of the Ghanaian people. Emotional outbursts and unsubstantiated claims do not strengthen democratic debate; they weaken public trust.

The record is clear: Parliament passed 27 bills in 2025, not 32. Citizens deserve clarity, not exaggeration. When leaders resort to emotional ranting instead of evidence-based argument, they risk turning Parliament into a theatre of rhetoric rather than a chamber of reform.

We urge you to anchor your interventions in verified data, sober analysis, and constructive dialogue. Ghana’s democracy thrives when leaders rise above partisan passion and speak to fact, not feeling. The dignity of Parliament—and the confidence of the people—depends on it.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1184)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

BoG gets clean audit opinion but KPMG flags investment risk areas BoG gets clean audit opinion but KPMG flags investment risk areas

2 hours ago

The victim with swelling around his eye Amaniampong SHS student beaten for refusing to attend all-night service

2 hours ago

Ghanaian national, Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah returns home after xenophobic attack in South Africa Ghanaian evacuated from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

2 hours ago

Ill transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda Ocloo warns officers I'll transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda ...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang Former scholarship secretariat boss Dr. Kingsley Agyemang denies BNI arrest

3 hours ago

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George You will be blacklisted for registering SIM cards for others — Sam George

3 hours ago

Here are areas to face power outages in Ashanti and Central Regions for ECG maintenance works on Wednesday Here are areas to face power outages in Ashanti and Central Regions for ECG main...

3 hours ago

Fire guts SunyaniGBC Fire guts Sunyani GBC

3 hours ago

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng NSB trial: Witness says Adu-Boahene and wife pre-signed cheques used for cash wi...

3 hours ago

Woman mistakenly shot dead by hunter atOkanease Woman mistakenly shot dead by hunter at Okanease

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line