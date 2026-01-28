Fact-Check: Minority’s Claim on 2025 Parliamentary Bills

The Minority in Parliament has claimed that 32 bills were passed in 2025. However, official parliamentary records show that only 27 bills were passed. This discrepancy raises questions about the accuracy of the Minority’s statement and the intent behind it.

Parliamentary Record



Total Bills Passed: 27

Plenary Sessions: 111

Committee Sittings: 266

Business Statements Adopted: 27

This directly contradicts the Minority’s assertion of 32 bills.

Key Bills Passed Under Certificate of Urgency

Several bills passed under certificates of urgency in 2025 had direct impacts on ordinary Ghanaians:

Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Repeal: Removed the unpopular tax burden on businesses and individuals.

Energy Sector Levy Bill: Introduced a GHC 1 per litre levy on fuel, raising ~GHC 5.7 billion annually to stabilize energy debt and prevent power outages.

Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill: Established a fund for specialized care for chronic diseases such as cancer, kidney failure, and diabetes.

Road Traffic Bill (Amendment): Legalized and regulated okada, pragya, and quadricycles, supporting livelihoods for thousands of Ghanaians.

Other Significant Bills

Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill: Provided a legal framework for cryptocurrency and digital asset trading.

Value Added Tax Bill, 2025: Revised VAT law to simplify administration and improve compliance.

Political Context

NDC-led Majority (2025): Used certificates of urgency to repeal unpopular levies and introduce welfare-oriented bills.

NPP-led Government (earlier years under Bawumia): Passed the COVID-19 levy and the original E-Levy under urgency, criticized as politically motivated revenue measures.

The Minority’s claim of 32 bills is factually inaccurate. The official record confirms 27 bills. The use of certificates of urgency in 2025 largely benefited ordinary citizens, contrasting with earlier urgency measures that prioritized revenue generation. This fact-check underscores the importance of accurate parliamentary reporting and highlights the reforms that directly impacted Ghanaians.

✍️ A Call to Hon. Afenyo-Markin

Hon. Afenyo-Markin, as a leader entrusted with shaping national discourse, it is imperative that your contributions in Parliament reflect self-control, factual accuracy, and respect for the intelligence of the Ghanaian people. Emotional outbursts and unsubstantiated claims do not strengthen democratic debate; they weaken public trust.

The record is clear: Parliament passed 27 bills in 2025, not 32. Citizens deserve clarity, not exaggeration. When leaders resort to emotional ranting instead of evidence-based argument, they risk turning Parliament into a theatre of rhetoric rather than a chamber of reform.

We urge you to anchor your interventions in verified data, sober analysis, and constructive dialogue. Ghana’s democracy thrives when leaders rise above partisan passion and speak to fact, not feeling. The dignity of Parliament—and the confidence of the people—depends on it.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]