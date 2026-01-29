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Police arrest four suspected armed robbers linked to attacks in Kunsu

  Thu, 29 Jan 2026
Crime & Punishment Police arrest four suspected armed robbers linked to attacks in Kunsu
THU, 29 JAN 2026

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers believed to be responsible for a series of robbery attacks in Kunsu and nearby communities.

The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Yahaya Siedu, also known as Diamond; 32-year-old Atta Israel, alias Abode3 or Stone; 26-year-old Victor Gyan, known as City Boy; and 30-year-old Stanley Wiafe Akanten, popularly called Figo. They were arrested on Tuesday, January 21, 2026.

The arrests followed an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Regional Anti-Robbery Unit in Kumasi, in collaboration with the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Directorate in Accra.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Osei Akoto Arthur, said the suspects were linked to a recent robbery on the Kunsu Mankranso road.

He explained that the victims, identified as Kingsley Asare and three others, were attacked while returning from a mining site and robbed of gold concentrate, cash, mobile phones and a firearm.

DCOP Arthur disclosed that at about 10:00 pm on January 21, police conducted a swoop at the residence of Yahaya Siedu in Kunsu, where several weapons and other items were retrieved.

The exhibits included two pump action guns, 22 BB cartridges, three cutlasses, five mobile phones and GHS5,400 in cash. He added that one of the firearms, a Pardus shotgun, was identified as a weapon stolen during a separate highway robbery on December 7, 2025.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects confessed to operating as an organised syndicate that deliberately targeted miners, stealing gold concentrate and other valuables.

The four suspects are currently in police custody and assisting with investigations into other robbery cases within the Kunsu enclave.

DCOP Arthur assured residents that the Police Service remains committed to maintaining peace, safety and security across the Ashanti Region.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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