Kpandai: Supreme Court ruling is a victory for rule of law — Minority NPP

The Minority NPP in Parliament has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to quash the Tamale High Court ruling that annulled the Kpandai parliamentary election, calling it a major victory for the rule of law and the people of Kpandai.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, the Minority said the apex court's ruling restores Matthew Nyindam as the duly elected Member of Parliament and reinforces the principle that elections and parliamentary representation must respect constitutional timelines and judicial hierarchy.

The Supreme Court delivered a 4–1 decision, ruling that the Tamale High Court lacked jurisdiction to nullify the election because the petition was filed outside the statutory 21-day period. The High Court had previously ordered a rerun of the election and notified the Electoral Commission, but the Supreme Court halted these plans, allowing Nyindam to retain his seat.

The Minority criticised Parliament for prematurely declaring the Kpandai seat vacant and triggering the planned rerun while appeals were still pending. They noted that past precedents in Parliament, including cases involving Dan Abodakpi, Adamu Dramani Sakande, Kwame Nyimakan, and James Gyakye Quayson, demonstrated restraint, with seats only declared vacant after final court determinations.

The group urged Parliament to immediately withdraw any administrative notices suggesting the Kpandai seat was vacant, and to conduct an internal review to ensure similar errors do not occur in the future.

“The people of Kpandai have an MP who was duly elected on December 7, 2024, and now duly affirmed by the Supreme Court. Their rights to representation have been restored,” the Minority said.

They also stressed that disagreement with judicial decisions should be expressed through lawful channels, including academic debate, reasoned critique, or structured Supreme Court review, and not by attempting to alter parliamentary composition prematurely.

The Minority expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court and the legal team of Nyindam, describing their work as crucial in upholding constitutional processes and the will of the people.

-citinewsroom