Immediately reverse decisions that declared Kpandai seat vacant — Minority to Parliament

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the House to immediately reverse all decisions and administrative actions that declared the Kpandai parliamentary seat vacant.

Parliament, acting through the Clerk, wrote to the Electoral Commission on Monday, December 8, declaring the seat vacant following a Tamale High Court ruling that ordered a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election in the constituency over alleged irregularities.

That decision was taken despite a pending application for stay of execution and ongoing legal processes challenging the High Court’s jurisdiction.

However, the Supreme Court, in a 4–1 majority decision delivered on Wednesday, January 28, quashed the Tamale High Court ruling, holding that the election petition was filed outside the statutory timelines and was therefore a nullity.

In a statement issued the same day and signed by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the caucus said the residual notifications must be withdrawn to reflect the continued mandate of the embattled MP, Matthew Nyindam.

“The very judgment on which the Clerk’s letter and the planned rerun were founded has been declared a nullity for want of jurisdiction,” the Minority stated.

They demanded, “An immediate and formal withdrawal of any residual notifications or administrative acts

suggesting that the Kpandai seat is vacant, so that the records of Parliament and of the Electoral Commission accurately reflect the Supreme Court’s decision and the continuing mandate of Hon. Nyindam.”

The caucus described Parliament’s action as reckless and inconsistent with long-standing precedent, arguing that the House ought to wait for final judicial determination before activating vacancy procedures.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling exposes as reckless and constitutionally unsafe the indecent haste with which Parliament, acting through the Clerk, rushed to declare the Kpandai seat vacant while live court processes were still pending,” the statement added.