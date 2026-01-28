ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Immediately reverse decisions that declared Kpandai seat vacant — Minority to Parliament

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Kpandai MP Matthew Nyindam
WED, 28 JAN 2026
Kpandai MP Matthew Nyindam

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the House to immediately reverse all decisions and administrative actions that declared the Kpandai parliamentary seat vacant.

Parliament, acting through the Clerk, wrote to the Electoral Commission on Monday, December 8, declaring the seat vacant following a Tamale High Court ruling that ordered a rerun of the 2024 parliamentary election in the constituency over alleged irregularities.

That decision was taken despite a pending application for stay of execution and ongoing legal processes challenging the High Court’s jurisdiction.

However, the Supreme Court, in a 4–1 majority decision delivered on Wednesday, January 28, quashed the Tamale High Court ruling, holding that the election petition was filed outside the statutory timelines and was therefore a nullity.

In a statement issued the same day and signed by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the caucus said the residual notifications must be withdrawn to reflect the continued mandate of the embattled MP, Matthew Nyindam.

“The very judgment on which the Clerk’s letter and the planned rerun were founded has been declared a nullity for want of jurisdiction,” the Minority stated.

They demanded, “An immediate and formal withdrawal of any residual notifications or administrative acts
suggesting that the Kpandai seat is vacant, so that the records of Parliament and of the Electoral Commission accurately reflect the Supreme Court’s decision and the continuing mandate of Hon. Nyindam.”

The caucus described Parliament’s action as reckless and inconsistent with long-standing precedent, arguing that the House ought to wait for final judicial determination before activating vacancy procedures.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling exposes as reckless and constitutionally unsafe the indecent haste with which Parliament, acting through the Clerk, rushed to declare the Kpandai seat vacant while live court processes were still pending,” the statement added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 minutes ago

BoG gets clean audit opinion but KPMG flags investment risk areas BoG gets clean audit opinion but KPMG flags investment risk areas

16 minutes ago

The victim with swelling around his eye Amaniampong SHS student beaten for refusing to attend all-night service

23 minutes ago

Ghanaian national, Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah returns home after xenophobic attack in South Africa Ghanaian evacuated from South Africa after xenophobic attacks

30 minutes ago

Ill transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda Ocloo warns officers I'll transfer you to North as punishment if you approve illegal buildings—Linda ...

39 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Kingsley Agyemang Former scholarship secretariat boss Dr. Kingsley Agyemang denies BNI arrest

1 hour ago

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George You will be blacklisted for registering SIM cards for others — Sam George

1 hour ago

Here are areas to face power outages in Ashanti and Central Regions for ECG maintenance works on Wednesday Here are areas to face power outages in Ashanti and Central Regions for ECG main...

1 hour ago

Fire guts SunyaniGBC Fire guts Sunyani GBC

1 hour ago

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng NSB trial: Witness says Adu-Boahene and wife pre-signed cheques used for cash wi...

1 hour ago

Woman mistakenly shot dead by hunter atOkanease Woman mistakenly shot dead by hunter at Okanease

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line