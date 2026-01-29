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Thu, 29 Jan 2026 NPP

Dr China declares intention to contest NPP General Secretary position

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
Dr China declares intention to contest NPP General Secretary position

Dr. Charles Dwamena, popularly known as Dr China, the National Treasurer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has officially declared his intention to contest the position of General Secretary of the party.

Dr China made the declaration on OTEC FM’s afternoon programme, 'Dwabrem', on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 hosted by Prince Nii Ardey, popularly known as Dr Cash.

Speaking during the interview, Dr China said the NPP requires a more competent and assertive administrator to manage the party's affairs effectively.

“The NPP needs someone with the capacity, discipline and experience to manage the party machinery effectively, and I believe I have what it takes to serve at that level,” he stated.

He stressed that his decision to contest the General Secretary position was motivated by the need to strengthen the party’s internal structures and enhance coordination at all levels.

“At this critical stage of our party’s growth, we need firm leadership, assertiveness and competence at the General Secretary’s office to drive unity and organization,” Dr China added.

Dr China further indicated that his years of experience as National Treasurer have prepared him adequately for the role, noting that effective administration remains key to the NPP’s electoral success.

“Having served in a national capacity, I understand the demands of party management, and I am ready to offer that service to ensure the NPP remains strong and competitive,” he said.

His declaration has already sparked discussions among party faithful, as the NPP prepares for internal contests ahead of the next general elections.

According to him, his experience at the national level has adequately prepared him to take on the demanding role of General Secretary.

“My years of service as National Treasurer have exposed me to the realities of party administration, and I am confident I can bring efficiency and direction to the General Secretary’s office,” he said.

Dr China’s declaration adds to the growing interest in the upcoming NPP internal elections, as the party prepares to reorganize and position itself strongly for future political contests.

Background on Dr China
Dr Charles Dwamena, widely known within NPP circles as Dr China, is a seasoned party administrator and strategist and former Deputy Ambassador to China. He currently serves as the National Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party, a position in which he has been responsible for overseeing the party’s financial management and resource mobilization nationwide.

Over the years, Dr China has played key roles in the party’s internal organization, fundraising activities and election campaigns, earning recognition for his administrative discipline and commitment to party structures. Party insiders describe him as a forthright and results-oriented leader with a deep understanding of the NPP’s grassroots operations.

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