NPP flagbearer race: There can be a surprise outcome — Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr., has stated that the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer contest could produce an unexpected result despite projections pointing to a clear frontrunner.

The NPP is set to elect its presidential candidate on Saturday, January 31, with more than 200,000 delegates expected to vote at 333 polling centres across the country.

Recent polls by Global InfoAnalytics have tipped former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the favourite, projecting a possible first-round victory with about 57 per cent of the vote.

However, reacting to the race on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, January 28, Kwesi Pratt cautioned against overreliance on polls, citing historical precedents within the NPP.

“I’ve been observing these elections from about 1990, and I know situations where the favourite candidate goes to congress and, within hours, something happens and there’s an upset,” he said.

The veteran journalist recalled the party’s 1996 contest in which Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lost to John Agyekum Kufuor despite being widely tipped to win.

He also pointed to unusual developments in the current campaign, including the recent publication and launch of books about one of the contenders, Kennedy Agyapong, describing them as unprecedented in Ghana’s internal party politics.

“In a matter of one week, two books have been written and launched about a contestant. That has never happened in our politics, and it makes this contest exceedingly interesting,” Kwesi Pratt noted.

Meanwhile, the NPP flagbearer race is being contested by Dr Bawumia, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.