Release findings of probe into your personnel assault on Class Media journalist — GJA to GNFS

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has given the Ghana National Fire Service a 14-day ultimatum to release report into the internal investigations conducted after firefighters allegedly assaulted a journalist during a fire outbreak at Kasoa New Market.

The journalist, Samuel Addo of Class Media Group, was reportedly attacked and had his mobile phone seized while covering an altercation between personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and some residents on Monday, January 6.

Following public outrage, the GNFS announced the setting up of an internal committee to investigate the incident.

However, addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, January 28, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour lamented that the GNFS has kept the public in the dark.

The GJA noted that if the service fail to act on its demands, they will take drastic measures against them.

“In light of the foregoing, the Ghana Journalists Association demands a public release of the investigation findings and sanctions by the Ghana National Fire Service. We are giving the Fire Service a 14-day ultimatum to act on this request, failing which we will take drastic measures against them, including blacklisting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dwumfour further reiterated his call on the leadership of the GNFS to immediately dismiss the Public Relations Officer DO II Desmond Ackah, over his defence of the incident and his show on unprofessionalism.