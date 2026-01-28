Prof Frimpong Boateng has no moral right to sue NPP — Titus Glover

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, says former Environment Minister Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng has no moral basis to challenge the internal electoral system of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Prof Frimpong Boateng, together with Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has filed a suit at the Supreme Court contesting the delegate-based systems used by major political parties, including the NPP, NDC and CPP, to elect their candidates.

The plaintiffs argue that restricting voting in party primaries to delegates and executives excludes millions of party members and violates Article 55(5) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires political parties to be democratically organised.

They are asking the court to compel parties to adopt a one-member-one-vote system or a broadly inclusive alternative, and to direct the Electoral Commission to enforce such standards.

Reacting to the suit on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, January 28, Mr Glover accused Prof Frimpong Boateng of acting in bad faith, citing his past criticisms of the NPP.

“Why a party that you have described as fake and disgraced would you now turn around to court to complain about its internal processes?” he questioned.

Titus Glover further argued that Prof Frimpong Boateng’s posture undermines party unity and disqualifies him from leading such a legal fight.

“I don’t think he has the moral right to do what he’s doing, especially after publicly attacking the very party that gave him the opportunity to serve as a minister,” he said.