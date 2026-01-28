NPP flagbearer race: Upper West youth organiser, 11 constituency youth organisers endorse Bawumia

The Upper West Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hamid Saana, has endorsed former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the party’s flagbearer position.

His endorsement comes with backing from all 11 youth organisers and deputies in the region.

The NPP’s presidential primaries are slated for Saturday, January 31, where more than 200,000 delegates are expected to vote at 333 polling centres nationwide.

Dr Bawumia is contesting the race alongside Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 28, Mr Saana said the decision followed consultations with constituency youth leadership and reflects the prevailing mood among party youth in the region.

He said the youth believe Dr Bawumia best understands their aspirations and can lead the party into its next phase.

“Our nation is filled with tremendous energy of the youth. Whatever future we desire of, we must keep the youth at the centre,” he said, quoting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to justify the endorsement.

Mr Saana added that the endorsement was not merely symbolic but a reflection of broader grassroots sentiment.

“It is our belief that we are not only pledging our individual supports but making loud the political message of our brothers and sisters in the various constituencies in the Upper West Region,” he stated.

He described Dr Bawumia as a visionary, humble and unifying leader, and urged party members with opposing views to rally behind him to secure a decisive victory in the primaries.