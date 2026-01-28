Martin Kpebu explains options for NDC after Kpandai SC ruling

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has weighed in on the recent Supreme Court ruling in the Kpandai parliamentary election case.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News, he explained the limited options available to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following the apex court’s decision.

“They can apply for a review. In the Supreme Court, you effectively have two chances: first, at the ordinary bench, and if your case is dismissed, you can file for a review,” Kpebu said.

He added, “However, most reviews do not succeed. Often, as lawyers, we may spot an obvious or glaring error, but it still fails to find favour in the court.”

The remarks come after the Supreme Court, in a 4–1 majority ruling, overturned the Tamale High Court judgment that annulled the election of New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Matthew Nyindam.

Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang dissented. The apex court found jurisdictional errors in the High Court’s ruling and upheld Nyindam’s application under its supervisory powers, effectively restoring him as the Member of Parliament for Kpandai.

Kpebu emphasized that while the NDC could pursue a review, the legal pathway is narrow.

“Filing for a review is an option, but it’s rarely successful. The law allows it, but the bar is high,” he noted.

-mynewsgh