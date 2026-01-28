Delegation from World Health Organisation calls on Health Minister  

A delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO), led by its Regional Director for Africa, Prof. Mohamed Janabi, has visited the Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to discuss strategic partnerships and priority interventions to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Prof. Janabi commended the Government of Ghana for prioritising health, particularly its bold reforms aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He praised initiatives such as the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the Medical Trust Fund, and the Free Primary Healthcare programme, describing them as crucial steps towards reducing the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Drawing lessons from countries like Mauritius, the WHO Regional Director stressed the growing threat of NCDs, such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, and highlighted the importance of early detection through strong primary healthcare systems.

He reaffirmed their dedication to offer technical and policy support, including enhancing health financing, bolstering referral systems, and incorporating NCD prevention into community-based healthcare.

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, acknowledged WHO’s ongoing partnership and lauded the government's active role in shaping Ghana’s health reforms.

He reiterated Ghana’s commitment to health sovereignty through strong partnerships, emphasising that the collaboration was essential for sustainable development. He added that Ghana will lead by example, so that other African countries can adopt its model to strengthen health systems across the continent.