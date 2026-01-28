Ghana, Jamaica forge historic strategic partnership

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that Ghana and Jamaica have finalised plans for a formal Defence Cooperation Agreement to provide mutual strategic and practical benefits for both nations.

He made this announcement during a high-level talk with the Jamaican Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, in Jamaica on Tuesday as part of his official and solidarity visit.

“We further explored business opportunities for Ghanaian companies as Jamaica intends to embark on a massive infrastructural revamp as part of the Prime Minister’s bold vision for building back better,” he added.

The minister said the Prime Minister Holness has pledged to offer full support for President Mahama’s UN resolution seeking to declare the transatlantic slave trade the greatest crime against humanity and to demand reparations.

He noted that other important matters were discussed, including the commitment to send Ghanaian teachers and nurses to Jamaica this year under a special labour exchange agreement.

“I thank the inspirational Prime Minister for his exceptional hospitality as Ghana looks forward to hosting him soon, considering his strong desire to visit the motherland,” he added.

On his part, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Michael Holness, conveyed heartfelt gratitude to President Mahama and Ghana for the generous assistance and true solidarity in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa's devastation.