The will of the people has been affirmed – Matthew Nyindam says after Supreme Court victory

Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam

Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam, has expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court after it overturned a High Court ruling that had annulled his election.

The Supreme Court, in a 4–1 majority decision, quashed the judgment of the Tamale High Court, describing it as lacking jurisdiction.

The ruling restored Mr. Nyindam’s position as MP and brought an end to the legal dispute over the 2024 parliamentary election results.

Speaking shortly after the verdict, Mr. Nyindam thanked his supporters, legal team, and party leadership for standing by him throughout the case.

“Well, first of all, let me say thank you, all my dear ones, for what you’ve done in my life, and also thank my lawyers,” he said.

He also praised the Supreme Court for what he described as a fair and just decision.

“I also use this opportunity to thank the Supreme Court judges for the ruling,” he said.

“It’s clear that some people wanted to change the will of the people, but the Supreme Court has affirmed the will of the people, and I’m most grateful to them.”

Mr. Nyindam went on to acknowledge the support he received from the New Patriotic Party at all levels.

“I want to thank the party, from the head to the bottom, national, regional, and constituency, for the support they’ve given me, and the people of Ghana,” he stated.

Reflecting on the reaction in his constituency, he said residents were pleased with the outcome.

“When you go to Kpandai today, you will see the joy of the people, because they voted for me and expected me to serve them for four years,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his encouragement during the legal battle.

“I want to thank His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the support he’s given me throughout. I am most grateful,” he said.

Mr. Nyindam concluded by offering prayers for the former Vice President and reaffirming his commitment to public service.

“May God add several years to his life. By God’s will, we will serve this nation one day,” he said.

-mynewsgh