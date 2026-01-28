Truth has stood, evil couldn’t stand – Sammi Awuku reacts to Supreme Court ruling

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Sammi Awuku has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a High Court ruling that favored the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing the outcome as a victory for truth, justice, and constitutional order.

Speaking after the verdict, Awuku said the NPP leadership exercised restraint and avoided premature celebrations while the case was still before the courts.

“We were very careful. We did not celebrate ahead of the verdict,” he said. “There were moments of anxiety.

“You could see it. But at the end of the day, truth has stood. Evil could not stand. Light has revealed over darkness, and love has revealed over greed.”

Awuku accused the NDC of attempting to manipulate the legal process for political advantage, despite its strong parliamentary numbers.

“I am surprised by the NDC,” he stated. “You have more than 180 Members of Parliament, yet motivated by greed, you want to twist the hands of the people in a dramatic fashion and expect the court to give you what you did not earn.”

He also described the earlier High Court ruling in favor of the NDC as a troubling moment for Ghana’s democracy.

“It was a sad day in our democracy when the High Court granted the relief they were seeking,” Awuku said. “That decision did not reflect the will of the people.”

He further praised the Supreme Court for correcting what he described as a legal misstep and reaffirming constitutional principles.

“I’m happy that the Supreme Court has reversed the decision,” he noted. “Once again, they have shown their fidelity to constitutionalism and to the laws of our country.”

-mynewsgh