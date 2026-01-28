We respect the judges, but we disagree – Rashid Tanko reacts to SC verdict

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reacted cautiously to the Supreme Court’s decision, with Deputy Director of Elections and IT, Rashid Tanko, stating that the party respects the judiciary but does not agree with the outcome.

Speaking shortly after the ruling, Tanko emphasized that the NDC would not abandon its position on the matter, even as it acknowledged the authority of the court.

“We are not going to succumb to this,” he said. “We respect the judges. We respect their decision. But we disagree with it.”

According to him, the party intends to study the full reasoning behind the judgment before taking any further steps. He noted that the written ruling, expected on February 6, would guide the NDC’s next move.

“We will wait for the reasoning on 6 February,” Tanko stated. “Our lawyers will peruse it, and you’ll hear from us afterwards.”

Tanko explained that the party’s response would be informed by legal analysis rather than emotional reactions, stressing the importance of following due process.

“So we’ll wait, as I said,” he added.

-mynewsgh