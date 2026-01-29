Kwadaso MP leads sod-cutting for major SHS infrastructure projects in constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency, Hon. Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, has led municipal authorities and key education stakeholders to cut sod for the commencement of major infrastructure projects in selected Senior High Schools (SHSs) within the constituency.

The sod-cutting ceremonies, held last Tuesday, brought together the Municipal Chief Executive, the Municipal Coordinating Director, heads of educational institutions, and Assembly Members.

The projects, initiated through the office of the MP, are aimed at improving academic delivery, student welfare, and institutional administration across three public SHSs such as Methodist Technical Institute, Agric Nzema Senior High School, and Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School.

At Methodist Technical Institute, the project scope includes the construction of a two-storey administration block, a two-storey classroom block, a two-storey dormitory, and two washroom facilities.

These developments are expected to strengthen teaching and learning while enhancing effective school management.

Agric Nzema Senior High School will benefit from a two-storey classroom block fitted with water tanks and a reservoir, alongside a modern dining hall with a fully equipped kitchen.

The facilities are designed to significantly improve learning conditions and student welfare.

Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School is also set to receive a three-storey, 18-unit classroom block and a two-storey dormitory to address long-standing infrastructure challenges and expand access to quality education.

All the projects have been awarded to Engineering Face Limited.

Speaking at the various project sites, Prof. Nyarko expressed appreciation to the Minister for Education and his colleague Member of Parliament, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, for his prompt and favourable response to formal requests submitted for critical educational infrastructure, particularly for Methodist Technical Institute and Agric Nzema Senior High School.

He described the projects as timely and strategic interventions that will ease pressure on existing facilities and create a more conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Prof. Nyarko also underscored the importance of continuity in governance, noting that development must remain people-centred and uninterrupted, irrespective of leadership changes.

Reaffirming his commitment to the people of Kwadaso, the MP assured stakeholders of his continued collaboration with the Municipal Assembly to pursue additional development initiatives aligned with the needs of the constituency.

He further cautioned the contractor and consultants to adhere strictly to approved timelines and quality standards to ensure durability and value for money. Prof. Nyarko also appealed to the leadership of GETFund to provide the necessary support to facilitate the timely completion of the projects.

The heads of the beneficiary schools commended Hon. Prof. Kingsley Nyarko and the Municipal Assembly for their proactive leadership, noting that the new infrastructure will significantly enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

They expressed optimism that the strong collaboration between the MP and the Municipal Chief Executive will continue to attract further development projects to the municipality.