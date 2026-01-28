Apologize to Ghanaians over IShowSpeed jollof verdict - Madugu to Chicken Man Pizza Man 

Atinka TV journalist Ebenezer Madugu has called on popular food brand Chicken Man Pizza Man to issue a public apology to Ghanaians following what he described as a disappointing outcome in the much-publicized Jollof rice tasting involving American streamer IShowSpeed.

The event, which formed part of IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana, reignited the long-standing Ghana–Nigeria Jollof debate after the influencer reportedly rated the Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian's. It has since emerged that the Jollof rice served to IShowSpeed was prepared by Chicken Man Pizza Man.

According to Madugu, the result should not be taken lightly, given Ghana’s long-standing dominance in the Jollof rivalry. He noted that over the years, numerous tastings and public opinions have consistently ranked Ghanaian Jollof over Nigeria’s, a reputation that has significantly boosted the country’s catering and hospitality industry.

Madugu cited several high-profile endorsements of Ghanaian Jollof, including Nigerian music star Ayra Starr, who chose Ghana Jollof over Nigeria’s during a BET “21 Questions” segment, as well as Nigerian comedian Carter Efe, who has openly praised Ghanaian Jollof. He explained that such endorsements have drawn tourists and food lovers into the country, eager to experience what many regard as superior Jollof.

Commenting on the decision to use Chicken Man Pizza Man instead of some of Ghana’s well-known chefs, Madugu suggested that the choice appeared to be driven by branding and marketing considerations rather than culinary excellence.

“The fact that renowned Ghanaian chefs were ignored points to a deliberate marketing strategy,” Madugu said. “If the outcome had been positive, the brand would have enjoyed the praise. Since it has gone the other way, they must equally take responsibility for the embarrassment caused to the country.”

Beyond an apology, Madugu called on Chicken Man Pizza Man to conduct a public survey to assess current perceptions of their Jollof rice, stating his belief that IShowSpeed’s judgment may reflect broader concerns about the brand’s food quality.

Despite the controversy, Madugu commended the organizers of the event, acknowledging their efforts in hosting a global influencer whose reach and impact cannot be underestimated.

“IShowSpeed’s influence is massive,” he noted. “His opinion on our Jollof, whether positive or negative, matters greatly, which is why this issue deserves serious attention.”

The Jollof debate continues to stir passionate reactions across Ghana and Nigeria, once again highlighting how food remains deeply tied to national pride and cultural identity.