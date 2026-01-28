Family of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings refutes will scam 

The Agyeman-Rawlings family has categorically stated that a publication circulating especially on social media, referring to a purported Will of the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, as false.

The Agyeman-Rawlings family, in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the entire publication was a concocted fabrication and should be treated with absolute contempt.

It noted that appropriate action was being taken to address the false publication.

It said the Agyeman-Rawlings family was still in a state of mourning and kindly requested all to respect the reputation and dignity of the former First Lady and accord the family the necessary privacy.

GNA