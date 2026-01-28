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Afenyo-Markin donates 10 laptops to Winneba Police to boost security operations

  Wed, 28 Jan 2026
Donations Afenyo-Markin donates 10 laptops to Winneba Police to boost security operations
WED, 28 JAN 2026

Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has donated ten laptop computers to the Winneba Divisional Police Headquarters in the Central Region as part of efforts to support law enforcement and strengthen security in the Effutu Constituency.

The donation, which was presented to the Division, is aimed at enhancing the operational capacity of the police and improving service delivery to the public.

Receiving the laptops on behalf of the Police Service, the Winneba Divisional Police Commander expressed appreciation to the Minority Leader for the timely support.

According to the Commander, the laptops will significantly aid administrative work, data management, and communication, thereby boosting efficiency in policing and crime prevention within the constituency.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Effutu, noted that the donation reflects his commitment to supporting the security agencies in their mandate to protect lives and property.

He stressed that effective policing is critical to development and called for continued collaboration between the Police Service and the community.

The gesture forms part of the Minority Leader’s broader efforts to contribute to peace, safety, and development in the Effutu Constituency.

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