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Supreme Court shoots down Attorney-General’s review bid in Adu Boahen trial

  Wed, 28 Jan 2026
Headlines Supreme Court shoots down Attorney-General’s review bid in Adu Boahen trial
WED, 28 JAN 2026

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application by the Attorney General seeking to revisit a key element of its earlier ruling in the criminal proceedings involving former Director General of the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu Boahen, and his wife.

The application, argued by Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem Sai, sought a review of the Court’s interpretation of the Practice Direction on Further Disclosures. The state had urged the apex court to restore the word relevance to the disclosure regime governing criminal trials.

In its earlier ruling, the Supreme Court held that prosecutors are obliged to disclose materials in their possession that are connected to a case, rather than documents deemed merely relevant. That decision followed a judicial review application filed by Mr Adu Boahen and his wife, who challenged the High Court’s refusal to grant their request for further disclosures and sought to halt the trial.

Although Dr Srem Sai conceded the substance of the earlier ruling, he argued that removing the requirement of relevance could open the door to disclosure requests based solely on possession, without a sufficient nexus to the issues before the court. He therefore invited the Court to either reinstate the term relevance or replace it with the phrase connected with the matter before the Court.

Counsel for Mr Adu Boahen, Samuel Atta Akyea, strongly opposed the application, insisting that the state had failed to establish the exceptional circumstances required to trigger the Supreme Court’s review jurisdiction. He argued that the original decision had already struck a proper balance by limiting disclosure to documents connected to the case.

After considering submissions from both sides, the Supreme Court reserved its ruling.

On Wednesday, the Court, by a majority decision, dismissed the Attorney General’s application for review, with Justice Yonny Kulendi dissenting.

The Supreme Court is expected to file its detailed reasons for the decision on or before February 4, 2026.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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