NPP submits operational guidelines for January 31 presidential primary

The New Patriotic Party has formally submitted its operational guidelines for the conduct of its presidential primary scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, as part of preparations to elect a flagbearer ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The guidelines were issued by the Presidential Elections Committee of the party following what it described as extensive deliberations and resolutions. The document sets out the rules and procedures that will govern the conduct of the primary.

The submission, dated November 21, 2025, was signed by the Secretary of the Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah, and addressed from the party’s headquarters in Accra North.

According to the committee, the guidelines were forwarded after constructive engagements with stakeholders, whose contributions were said to have enhanced the integrity and efficiency of the party’s internal electoral processes.

The operational guidelines have been distributed to all five presidential aspirants contesting the primary. They are former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Bryan Acheampong, former Minister for Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Copies of the document were also sent to the Acting National Chairman and the General Secretary of the party. Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor were equally copied, in line with party practice of informing senior figures of key internal processes.

The submission of the guidelines forms part of the NPP’s broader reorganisation efforts following its defeat in the 2024 general elections. Party leadership has consistently emphasised the need for a transparent, disciplined, and peaceful primary as the party seeks to rebuild and reposition itself ahead of the 2028 polls.

The NPP presidential primary is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 31, 2026.