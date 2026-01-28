Proper interpretation and proper or tolerable crediting matter if learning is ongoing and essential for total victory. I have heard many top voices, including Rachel Maddow of MS Now, over crediting protests in regards to having the notorious ICE team of Gregory Bovino moved away from Minnesota. Whereas few people under acknowledge the role cameras played, I am very disturbed by how the politicians and journalists refuse to see and urge mass buying of body cameras, car cameras, etc to help far beyond protests. Regardless of the term 'versus' in my title, I agree the two are or can be in one team, but due crediting within a team also matters. Cameras are helping us and can help us a lot more than protests, beyond the u.s. We can accuse them of stealing credits from the significant roles cameras played, assume they are just mistaken, and/or re-educate them step by step towards proper acknowledgement and proper urging for more cameras.

Trust, claims, and evidence are often fighting for more trust and more power in politics and beyond. The reason we see more protesters and more Republicans are challenging the weird claims of the Trump's administration are thanks to cameras more than protests. These facts are enough to accept that cameras can bring us closer except the most defiant ones like Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, etc . Yes, protests existed and helped humankind long before the invention of man made cameras, but the Lord of evolution tends to replace or add great upon good... Allow me to be controversial a bit, and I will take you to a less controversial argument.

Claims through our natural cameras (eyes) were often disputed, and trust was often bestowed on the authorities, be it the lying cops to the lying politicians. Cameras reduce the world of claims by ushering evidence from few to many angles. Numbers matter, but who also owns or accesses the most cameras matter. When Minnesotans or Americans saw Somalians only through the lens of Natural Geography, they were not calling them 'smilees' or capable of learning, working, or any meaningful decency. Integration or natural eyes shift how we view people. Our love for people can rise or fall based on experience or the information presented before us.

Freedom sadly comes with a price before prizes. I must controversially say: We should thank God or pray more Americans suffer(ed) through ICE, because it awakens more souls, including the very protests I consider good and dangerous. Eventually, we do not want any innocent person to suffer or die, but the quickest route towards care matters. I wish even God cares much more, but I can often see wisdom in even these sad disasters.

If 5 to 25% would have cared if only non Americans suffered, then expect 25% to 75% caring and acting if Americans become victims. Do not debate the estimated numbers, but agree with the direction that Americans and many others tend to care about their fellow groups. Many non-Americans died and suffered directly and indirectly through ICE, but few Americans cared much, including the media. Black Keith Porter died, but he was a man and black, or fractional American to deserve big outrage? Nicole Renee Good died, then the first big Trumpet was blown. Alex Pretti is either a hero, a Jihadist for good, or a 'domestic terrorist'; or which narrative would have prevailed without Cameras?

Similarly, the limited camera footage raises the number of protesters by at least 25% to 50%. Meaning, cameras are not in competition with protests, but still deserve its due credits. You cannot tell me no one came to protest because of what they saw through videos. Nor can you claim those who are lying would not have lied more and sway people if there were no cameras. This means even if you believe protests are much more powerful than the rising blessings of cameras, you should also appreciate how worldwide culture of cameras will result in immediate good or more protests for potential good.

You cannot tell me protests made the Republican Governor of Texas and many others Republican leaning folks to start questioning the narrative of the defiant. No! It is thanks to the limited cameras, not protests! If devils deserve their dues, then let angels like cameras be much more appreciated beyond credits, but by urging and spending on cameras more than the devils appreciate guns and even one way cameras to shift the narrative.

Phone versus Body cameras: If ICE agents are using both body cameras more than phones, then tell the public 'Freedom demands the sacrificing of wealth before risking of lives', as per ch. 61:11 and common sense. You remind them of protests, but you never remind them of raising the quality of cameras as a tool for justice+. Devils largely hate and fear cameras , but good people or guilty-victims are yet to love cameras with due gratitude. You know the devils will hate to see you recording them with your phone, so reduce the tension by having enough body cameras and urging your fellow citizens to smart up. From Obama to Tim Walz and Mayor Frey, I heard them mention protests more than cameras, and when they mentioned cameras they failed to mention how body cameras and vehicle cameras can be much more effective. Once top politicians and top mainstream media houses, or even top social media folks start urging for body cameras for civilians, we may see huge transformation. We need daily, weekly or monthly urging for mass camera buying at editorial level or happy hours for TV and Radio. It is our time based need, so citizens should see it as a responsibility to own enough cameras, not just as a right. We all saw how they violently try to rip off phones due to recordings, but can they do that when 75% to 100% of the citizens have multiple body cameras, including belt cameras, chain cameras, sunglass cameras, and shoe cameras? I mean if you take one while others record you, I will run with the other cameras and you may learn the inevitable age of cameras should come with speed against the devils. I also mean, my or your two hands free of phone holding can help us fight back or escape where need be. Did I mention how body cameras may capture critical seconds before you grab a phone? So run an ad: Phone recording is not smart, or at least not as efficient as body cameras. Buy for yourself, your poor relatives or friends, and shift the ICE or xyz funds towards subsidies for the poor or more research towards better body cameras and others in the world of cameras, including batteries.

I have repeatedly mentioned how enough vehicle cameras in the case of Renee Good, the other disabled woman who was violently pulled from her vehicle, and others could have been prevented or solved in better ways? Contrast the potential audio and video angles from multiple vehicles as the untapped blessings of cameras versus someone protesting and recording from one angle. The devils are embracing cameras through our tax dollars before the good understand how and why we must usher-in the inevitable culture of cameras. Since good people and babies are sometimes questionable or in fear of even cameras, then how can we educate them to erase their fears and worries. I have other articles detailing how the government is increasingly recording you anyway and you must learn to understand how to record them and questionable civilians in smarter ways. I gave the example that if Renee Good's vehicle had over four great cameras with cloud recordings and viewing passwords shared with families, friends, and even trusted lawyers can help. Even if the government towed the vehicle and has other valuable evidence, accessing the video files of ms. Good before the government is one big thing. If you fear that approach of password sharing, then imagine the countless vehicles on that street having cameras from multiple angles versus the people protesting with phones? Don't ask 'where we are', but bring in 'where we can be' in good.

Away from the u.s, we heard Bobi Wine of Uganda is in hiding and the wife was reportedly beaten and in hospital. It puzzles me why enough video footage is not accompanying the claims? I suspect they had home cameras, which probably helped Bobi escaped, but our era demands lot more than the traditional home cameras. If they had inside cameras and their countless workers had body cameras, then it becomes easier to take a side. Bobi as an artist should be calling for fellow artists to have world tours for worldwide culture of cameras. From camera factories to giant camera stores, from character uplifting to evidence gathering, every country must seek the strongest culture of cameras for civilians. I wish President Trump+ intervenes and warns Museveni and the son who allegedly threatened Bobi Wine . More importantly, we should learn from others' mistakes, not wait until we see problems in our countries. We have seen where Cameras helped and where it felt short is perhaps due to lack of enough quality cameras. Similarly, I consider protests have about 10% rising success ratio that should be appreciated, but do we need more protests with or without enough cameras? If the people of Uganda and any country buy enough cameras, they will likely see help where the mentally blind cannot see averted problems. If they choose more protests or riots without cameras, then destruction and unnecessary suffering may prevail. So we should urge the public, and consider some NGOs towards worldwide culture of cameras. Fine sharing and raffles can also motivate the slow moving public. Studying how cameras helped and could have helped in Uganda means how local and International caring folks should flood the Gambia and others with cameras even before election registration starts. Our small size and lack of exportable natural resources makes it a perfect research. Unfortunately, neither the sitting government, nor the opposition leaders, nor the media are smart enough to urge for the helpful inevitable future. They mentioned protests more than cameras, and sadly stuck in trading blames and claims without modern evidence.

Moving the notorious ICE team of Gregory Bovino from Minnesota does not mean others may not suffer, or the replacing team will be better by how much? The mere fact that the killer(s) of Alex Pretti is/are still not identified after days of the shooting is troubling. It means they are protecting each other, but are we even listening to each other enough? Who was the officer who violently pushed down the woman and which crimes are ICE and other federal agents immune to, until when? Not justifying, but if I mistakenly kiss a woman in misinterpretation, I may be charged with sexual assault. However, the so-called free women of the world can be violently pushed down, jailed for protesting, or even killed unnecessarily, all reminding us that claims and perceptions can be far from reality. From the Epstein files to the ICE agents, how dare you claim the average U.S or westerner respects women more than Jarga? Stephen Miller is hinting ICE has total Immunity against how many women or even men and children of non-Americans ? The Trump that claimed to protect American women is the one that killed Renee Good through his agents and over protecting the guilty agents? The good citizens like Alex Pretti who tried to protect the American woman is the man who was not promised protection through the campaign promises that now seem more important than the constitution, laws, and every decent conscience? Not defending Trump, but Trump will likely take the claims of his folks over your claims. So every smart opposition and potential victim should understand how cameras and evidence are their friends more than claims and protests. Even Defiant Trump may have shifted a bit through camera evidence, so you can potentially shift him much more through more cameras than protests. If limited cameras score ten goals above protests and shifting big devils, then how many more goals can enough cameras score and shift how many mistaken people or bigger devils beyond the U.S?

Once you agree how cameras are winning your opponents over more than protests, then a reminder can also win over the mistaken who may over credit protest and under credit cameras. I thank God for every blessing through me, but I appeal to reach billions or let God inspire those with huge followings, financial muscles, and political authorities to see and embrace culture of cameras towards worldwide realisation. Claims alone , nor protests alone, could have brought more Americans to one conclusion. Cameras did! And more cameras can certainly bring us closer to higher truth and kindness or the parts of God we prefer. May God help us and help the world much more. May God bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun .

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn