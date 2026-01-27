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Creative Arts Agency of Ghana establishes welfare department to support well-being of creatives

  Tue, 27 Jan 2026
General News Creative Arts Agency of Ghana establishes welfare department to support well-being of creatives
TUE, 27 JAN 2026

The Creative Arts Agency of Ghana has announced the establishment of a dedicated department to provide welfare, counselling and mediation services for creatives, with particular focus on ageing artists within the industry.

The move, described as a major step towards improving the well-being of practitioners in the creative sector, is anchored in the Creative Arts Industry Act, 2020 Act 1048. Section 11 clause 2(f) of the Act mandates the Agency to create departments deemed necessary by its governing board to achieve its objectives.

Board Chair of the Creative Arts Agency, Mr Anthony Obeng Afrane, said the decision reflects a deliberate effort to support creatives throughout their careers, including their later years.

"We recognise that many creatives dedicate their lives to enriching our culture and providing entertainment. It is our responsibility to ensure they have access to the support and resources they need, especially as they transition into the later stages of their careers," he said.

According to the Agency, the new department will address a wide range of personal and professional challenges faced by creatives. Welfare services will include support in areas such as healthcare, housing and financial planning. Counselling services will offer mental health support, guidance through career transitions and assistance in managing the pressures associated with creative work.

The mediation unit will provide a neutral platform for resolving disputes within the creative community, including conflicts related to contracts, copyright and other professional disagreements that may affect artistic output.

Mr Afrane said the initiative aligns with the broader vision of President John Dramani Mahama to prioritise the welfare of creatives, particularly after their active years.

"President Mahama has consistently emphasised the importance of supporting the post active life experiences of artists. This department is a tangible expression of that commitment, ensuring that creatives can continue to thrive and contribute to our society even as they age," he stated.

The Agency noted that the department’s services will be available to all registered members, covering musicians, writers, visual artists, filmmakers, performers and other creative professionals. Plans are underway to roll out an awareness campaign to inform creatives about the services and encourage their use.

Officials say the initiative is expected to strengthen the creative arts sector by promoting security, dignity and long term sustainability for practitioners, while reinforcing the role of creatives as key contributors to Ghana’s cultural and social development.

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