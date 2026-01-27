Ken Agyapong is not a traitor — Grassroots for Ken refutes allegations

A group identifying itself as Grassroots for Ken has rejected claims by some New Patriotic Party supporters that presidential aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is a traitor.

In a statement signed by its President, Mr Solomon Kusi Appiah, the group dismissed assertions that Mr Ohene Agyapong’s receipt of payment under a National Democratic Congress administration for a contract awarded during the tenure of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government amounted to betrayal of the party.

The group described the claims as false, misleading and legally flawed, stressing that the payment in question related to a lawful contract executed with the Government of Ghana.

“It has been alleged that Ken Ohene Agyapong is a traitor because contract accruals owed to him were paid under an NDC administration. Let us be clear: this claim is false, misleading, and legally unsound.

Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong executed a lawful contract with the Government of Ghana. That contract was duly certified, audited, and validated by state institutions. Under the laws of Ghana, a contractor is entitled to payment irrespective of which political party is in power.

Receiving payment for work lawfully done does not amount to betrayal. If it did, then every Ghanaian contractor paid by a government other than the one under which the contract was initiated would also be guilty of treachery. That logic is neither fair nor patriotic,” the statement said.

Mr Kusi Appiah further explained that the businessman and former Member of Parliament for Assin North and Assin Central did not compromise the NPP or engage in any political bargaining to secure payment for the contract.

“Ken Ohene Agyapong did not negotiate politics; he executed service to the state,” the group reiterated.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

GRASSROOTS FOR KEN

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: TRUTH, UNITY, AND THE FUTURE OF THE NPP

Fellow members of the New Patriotic Party,

Distinguished party elders,

Honourable delegates,

Members of the media,

And the good people of Ghana,

In recent times, as the New Patriotic Party approaches a critical crossroads in its history, a number of concerns and narratives have been raised by some party functionaries in support of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, particularly as they relate to Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong. This press release seeks not to inflame passions but to provoke sober reflection, clarify facts, and appeal to conscience and truth.

On the Allegation of Betrayal or Disloyalty

It has been alleged that Ken Ohene Agyapong is a traitor because contract accruals owed to him were paid under an NDC administration.

Let us be clear: this claim is false, misleading, and legally unsound.

Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong executed a lawful contract with the Government of Ghana. That contract was duly certified, audited, and validated by state institutions. Under the laws of Ghana, a contractor is entitled to payment irrespective of which political party is in power.

Receiving payment for work lawfully done does not amount to betrayal. If it did, then every Ghanaian contractor paid by a government other than the one under which the contract was initiated would also be guilty of treachery. That logic is neither fair nor patriotic.

Ken Ohene Agyapong did not negotiate politics; he executed service to the state.

On Claims of Temperament and Abusiveness

Some have described Ken as abusive or quick-tempered.

The honest answer is No — not in the simplistic way it is often portrayed.

Yes, Ken Ohene Agyapong is bold, outspoken, and emotionally invested in Ghana’s progress. On rare occasions, his passion has resulted in public outbursts. But these moments have always been driven by national interest, anti-corruption advocacy, and the defense of truth, not personal malice or indiscipline.

History teaches us that nations are not built only by calm voices, but also by courageous ones who are willing to speak uncomfortable truths when silence becomes dangerous.

On Respect for Party Leadership

Another concern raised is that Ken Ohene Agyapong will not respect party leadership.

Again, the facts say otherwise.

Ken Ohene Agyapong is perhaps the only aspirant who is truly neutral within the internal factions of the NPP. He does not belong to any entrenched caucus, camp, or power bloc. This neutrality is not weakness — it is strength.

It is precisely because he is not beholden to any faction that he is uniquely positioned to be a unifier and bridge-builder across all wings of the party — from grassroots activists to elders, from youth to financiers.

The persistent resistance against him from certain old power blocs is not rooted in party ideology or grassroots interest, but rather in pecuniary considerations and fear of losing long-held influence.

The Bigger Question: Electability and 2028

This is the most important issue of all.

Delegates must ask themselves a difficult but honest question:

Who can win power for the NPP in 2028?

Across markets, campuses, churches, transport stations, and social spaces, a clear message continues to emerge from ordinary Ghanaians: credibility, trust, and authenticity matter.

There is a growing perception among the electorate that leadership must be more than technical brilliance — it must inspire belief. Many Ghanaians remain unconvinced about the trustworthiness and authenticity of the current economic narrative, and this perception, fair or not, affects electability.

Elections are not won within conference rooms alone; they are won in the hearts of the people.

Ken Ohene Agyapong commands organic support beyond party lines. He is seen as real, fearless, independent, and deeply Ghana-first in outlook. That broad national appeal is not manufactured — it is earned.

A Final Appeal to Delegates

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party, history is watching. Ghana is watching.

If the party’s objective is to retain power in 2028, then sentiment, factional loyalty, and internal comfort must give way to strategic realism.

Choose the candidate who can win nationally.

Choose the candidate trusted by the grassroots.

Choose the candidate who unites rather than divides.

That candidate is Ken Ohene Agyapong.

May wisdom guide our decision.

May unity strengthen our party.

And may Ghana always come first.

God bless the New Patriotic Party.

God bless our homeland, Ghana.

Signed

SOLOMON KUSI APPIAH

PRESIDENT, GRASSROOT FOR KEN