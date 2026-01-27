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NDC Parliamentary aspirant withdraws, backs Hajia Amina Adam in Ayawaso East by-election

  Tue, 27 Jan 2026
NDC NDC Parliamentary aspirant withdraws, backs Hajia Amina Adam in Ayawaso East by-election
TUE, 27 JAN 2026

An aspirant in the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primary for Ayawaso East, Abdul Salam Daaru, has withdrawn from the contest and thrown his support behind Hajia Amina Adam, the widow of the late Member of Parliament, Mahama Naser Toure.

Mr Daaru was among six aspirants who picked up nomination forms on Saturday, January 24. He explained that his decision to step down followed consultations with party leadership and was influenced by Hajia Amina Adam’s strong commitment to youth empowerment.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, January 27, Mr Daaru said he would actively campaign for the late MP’s widow as the party prepares for its primary.

Also on Tuesday, Hajia Amina Adam officially filed her nomination to contest the NDC parliamentary slot in the Ayawaso East constituency.

She is set to face four other aspirants in the race for the party’s ticket, including Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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