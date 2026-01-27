Ghana's relations with China excellent — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has described the ties between Ghana and China as excellent, calling for greater collaboration in areas of security, logistics, and anti-terrorism.

Speaking during a farewell meeting with the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Tong Defa, on Tuesday, January 27, President Mahama emphasised the need for joint efforts to strengthen Ghana's border surveillance and prevent infiltration.

“We want to see a greater cooperation with China in terms of logistics, in terms of training to move on anti-terrorism, in terms of building surveillance of our borders to make sure that we don’t have any infiltration of these areas”, he added.

He also lauded Ambassador Defa for strengthening the existing relationship between Ghana and China during his tenure.

“You haven’t just been an ambassador or diplomat, you have been a friend, and I’m sad to see you go. Of course, our relations with China are excellent,” he said

President Mahama also thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his country's involvement in negotiating Ghana’s debt restructuring and for providing significant support for Ghana’s development. He cited a $30 m grant for the Aflao Market Project and another $30m allocated for the construction of a new Science and Technology University in Damango.

President Mahama suggested a payment and settlement system between the two countries.

Ambassador Tong also congratulated President Mahama on the successes chalked up in the first year of his tenure, especially in turning the fortunes of Ghana’s economy and called for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in industry, trade, mining, and science and technology.

Ambassador Tong noted that the China zero-tariff arrangement for Ghana’s exports would soon be operationalised. He appealed to President Mahama for Ghana’s support for China’s bid to host the Secretariat of the new United Nations treaty on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction.