Why Are People Still Poor in Resource-Rich Countries? A Case for Wealth-Creating Governments in Africa

About a decade ago, I attempted a simple empirical exercise. Determine the barest minimum a family of four needs to live above water --- not luxury, not comfort, just food on the table, a roof over head, clothing, healthcare, and schooling. Today, repeating that exercise in 2026, the conclusion is sobering. The gap between what households need and what they earn has widened dangerously. This is not an accident. It is the result of policy choices. At its core, government exists to organize society in a way that allows citizens to live productive, dignified lives. When food, shelter, and clothing become daily struggles in countries blessed with land, minerals, water, and human capital, something fundamental has gone wrong. The problem is not scarcity. The problem is wealth creation, or the lack of it.

Wealth Is Created, Not Discovered

No country that is rich today became wealthy by chance. Singapore did not discover oil. Norway did not stumble into prosperity. Malaysia did not wake up industrialized. China did not rely on aid. They planned. They invested deliberately in productive capacity, human capital, infrastructure, institutions that outlived individual leaders.

Their governments understood a basic truth. Redistribution without production only redistributes poverty. African states, by contrast, often manage resources but fail to transform them into broad-based wealth. Cocoa, gold, oil, bauxite, timber --- extracted, exported, and consumed elsewhere, while citizens remain trapped in low incomes and high living costs. This is not colonialism by force. It is under development by policy.

The Household Reality Governments Ignore

A realistic 2026 budget for a family of four in an African city like Accra shows that basic survival now requires an income far beyond minimum wages or average public sector salaries. Food alone consumes a disproportionate share of household income. Rent demands years of advance payment. Transportation, healthcare, and education steadily erode what little remains. Yet governments continue to celebrate. GDP growth without productivity growth, macroeconomic “stability” without household stability, and inflation control while wages stagnate. A government that cannot ensure its citizens can afford food, shelter, and clothing has failed, regardless of how polished its economic reports appear.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré and the Return of an Old Question

The renewed interest in Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso is not about personality or military rule. It is about direction. Traoré’s administration has asked uncomfortable but necessary questions:

Why should resource extraction benefit foreign firms more than citizens? Why should value addition happen elsewhere? Why must development policy be written to please donors rather than producers?

His emphasis on economic sovereignty, renegotiating extractive contracts, reducing elite excess, and prioritizing security as a foundation for development has struck a chord across Africa. Not everything will work. Risks are real. But something important has changed: the conversation has shifted from managing poverty to confronting its causes. That shift matters.

Others Showing Pieces of the Way

Africa does not lack examples, only consistency. Rwanda, under Paul Kagame, demonstrates what disciplined institutions and long-term planning can achieve, even with limited resources. Botswana shows how resource wealth can be managed without destroying governance. Ethiopia’s early industrial push revealed that African countries can pursue manufacturing at scale, though political instability proved costly. Senegal’s new leadership signals a break from extractive politics toward transparency and national ownership. Namibia illustrates how steady social investment can give citizens a firm economic floor. None of these models is perfect. But they share one common feature. The state plays an active role in creating wealth, not merely regulating scarcity.

Why Many African Governments Fail

The failure is not intellectual. African universities, civil servants, and professionals understand development economics as well as anyone. The failure is political. Short election cycles discourage long-term planning. Elites benefit from the status quo. Commodity dependence is easier than industrial transformation. External financing rewards consumption, not production. As a result, governments become managers of decline, not builders of prosperity.

Ghana’s Uncomfortable Question

Ghana has land.

Ghana has water.

Ghana has minerals.

Ghana has an educated population.

Why, then, should food, shelter, and clothing be luxuries? The answer cannot be corruption alone. It is deeper. A failure to design and execute a national wealth-creation strategy that links resources to industry, industry to jobs, and jobs to living incomes. Until governments measure success by household wellbeing rather than conference applause, suffering will persist.

My Thoughts

The debate is no longer about ideology. Capitalism versus socialism, or democracy versus authoritarianism. The real divide is simpler. Builders versus managers. Governments must return to their most basic responsibility of organizing society to create wealth for the many, not comfort for the few. Food, shelter, and clothing should not be policy aspirations. They should be outcomes. Africa does not need miracles. It needs governments that plan, produce, and persist. For a pensioner taking GHc300 a month, a 100% increase (which is never possible) means GHc600 for a month, or GHc20 a day for him and his family --- no rent paid, no utility bills paid, no schooling for his two kids, and no money for drugs. But for mediocrity, how can a leader superintending such state of affairs knock his chest? Many African countries have the resources. What they lack is the character of a true son of Africa like Traore. And let me say this. Even if the detractors of Traore succeed in overthrowing him (God Forbid!), he has left an indelible mark. He has shown that WE CAN! Africa’s leaders must wake up from their slumber.

[Special regards to a close pal and classmate at Tamasco, Dr. Gariba Shaibu, based in Canada. I am told you are an ardent reader of articles on ModernGhana.com especially those related to your field of economics]

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

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