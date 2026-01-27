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Minister approves issuance of Ghanaian passport for American streamer IShowSpeed

  Tue, 27 Jan 2026
Social News American streaming star Darren Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed
TUE, 27 JAN 2026 1
American streaming star Darren Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has granted approval for the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to American streaming star Darren Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed.

The decision follows the conclusion of the streamer’s widely followed “Speed Does Africa” tour, which ended with a highly publicised homecoming event in Ghana on Monday, January 26.

Confirming the development, Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa commended the YouTuber for his genuine connection to Ghana and his contribution to projecting Africa positively on the global stage.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the Minister said the approval was granted after engagements with prominent Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya and a verification of IShowSpeed’s personal ties to the country.

“Following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian Passport to IShowSpeed,” he stated.

Mr Ablakwa also expressed appreciation to both IShowSpeed and Wode Maya, who was granted a diplomatic passport in 2025, describing them as “worthy ambassadors” of Ghana and Africa. “Keep making our great nation Ghana, and our beloved African continent proud,” he added.

The passport approval caps a visit that attracted global attention. During his stay, IShowSpeed was traditionally enstooled in Akropong, where he was given the name Barima Kofi Akuffo in a spiritual naming ceremony.

His tour took him from the Asenema Waterfalls to Independence Square, where massive crowds gathered amid supercar drifting and high energy fan interactions. Beyond content creation, the visit reflected deep cultural engagement, as he embraced local customs, sampled Ghanaian jollof, and connected with well known personalities including Dancegodlloyd and Bukom Banku.

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Comments

Ghanaman | 1/28/2026 12:46:31 AM

Did he become a Ghanaian citizen before the issuance of the passport? I am just asking.

Comments1
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