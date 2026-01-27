NADMO demolishes illegal structures along Kpeshie Lagoon

The National Disaster Management Organisation has begun the demolition of unauthorised structures along the Tse Addo stretch of the Kpeshie Lagoon as part of efforts to reduce flooding risks in the area.

The operation is being supervised by the Director General of NADMO, Major Rtd Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, who said the exercise is a preventive measure aimed at protecting lives and property ahead of the rainy season.

NADMO explained that buildings and other developments constructed within the lagoon corridor impede the natural flow of water, significantly increasing the risk of flooding during periods of heavy rainfall. The demolition exercise is therefore intended to restore the lagoon to its natural state and ensure the free flow of water.

Dr Kuyon noted that persistent flooding in parts of Accra has largely been driven by human activities, particularly the encroachment on waterways and wetlands. He emphasised that the exercise is not punitive but rather a necessary step to prevent avoidable disasters.

Officials of the organisation indicated that occupants of the affected structures were given prior notice and engaged through community sensitisation before the demolition commenced.

NADMO has appealed to the public to desist from building on waterways and to cooperate with authorities in efforts to minimise the impact of flooding nationwide.