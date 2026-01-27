Ghana, Jamaica agree on teacher and nurse exchange

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed details of a high level engagement with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Dr The Most Honourable Andrew Michael Holness, describing the meeting as cordial, constructive and aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

In a social media post after the meeting, Mr Ablakwa said Prime Minister Holness expressed profound appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana for their support in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa.

“Prime Minister Holness conveyed heartfelt gratitude to President Mahama and Ghana for the generous assistance and true solidarity in the aftermath of the Hurricane Melissa devastation,” Ablakwa said.

He added that Ghana’s gesture of support had left a lasting impression on the Jamaican leadership.

“The Prime Minister says Jamaica will never forget the kindness of Ghana,” he noted.

According to the Foreign Minister, the discussions extended beyond goodwill to practical areas of cooperation, including human resource exchange and security collaboration.

“We discussed other important matters including committing to send Ghanaian teachers and nurses to Jamaica this year under a special labour exchange agreement,” Ablakwa said.

He also announced plans to deepen security relations between the two countries. “We have also agreed to initiate a Ghana Jamaica Defence Cooperation Agreement,” he stated.

Economic cooperation also featured prominently in the talks, particularly opportunities in infrastructure development and business.

“We further explored business opportunities for Ghanaian companies as Jamaica intends to embark on a massive infrastructural revamp as part of the Prime Minister’s bold vision for building back better,” Ablakwa said.

On the global stage, Mr Ablakwa revealed that Jamaica has pledged its support for Ghana’s stance on reparations and historical justice.

“Prime Minister Holness has pledged to offer full support for President Mahama’s UN resolution seeking to declare the transatlantic slave trade the greatest crime against humanity and to demand reparations,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa concluded by thanking the Jamaican Prime Minister for his warm hospitality and indicated that Ghana looks forward to hosting him in the near future, in line with his expressed desire to visit the motherland.