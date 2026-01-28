Controversy Over Bello Turji’s Alleged APC Membership Card

Bello Turji

A political storm has erupted in Nigeria’s Zamfara State after an All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card bearing the name and photograph of notorious bandit leader Bello Turji circulated widely on social media on January 27, 2026.

Fake Membership Card Sparks Outrage

Photos of the purported APC membership card which included Turji’s name and image went viral, prompting public questions about whether the infamous bandit kingpin had been formally registered with a major political party ahead of the 2027 Nigerian elections. Turji is widely known as a leader of armed criminal gangs responsible for kidnappings, killings, and insecurity in north-western Nigeria.

APC Denies Membership and Calls the Card a Forgery

The Zamfara State chapter of the APC immediately denied that Turji was a member of the party. In an official statement, party spokesman Yusuf Idris described the card as fake and politically motivated, aimed at damaging the party’s image during its ongoing electronic registration exercise.

Idris highlighted several points suggesting forgery:

The state identification code on the card began with “26”assigned to Niger State instead of “36,” which belongs to Zamfara APC records.

The card contained inconsistencies and unrealistic registration details not traceable in the party’s official database.

Authentic APC membership requires registration through Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) using a National Identification Number (NIN) something Turji does not possess.

The photograph used on the card showed Turji dressed in a paramilitary style, which the party said would never be accepted during official NIMC biometric capture.

Party’s Investigation and Public Response

Preliminary investigations linked the spread of the forged card to a social media post by a suspended individual identified as Babangida Aliyu Shinkafi (Waziri), an associate of a local APC official. The party said it has reported the matter to security agencies and expects those responsible for fabricating and circulating the card to be identified, arrested, and prosecuted.

Public Reaction and Broader Context

The incident has fueled public discussion about political manipulation and misinformation, particularly amid concerns over security and political influence in Nigeria’s northwest where banditry remains a major challenge. Critics argue that linking criminal figures with political parties whether genuine or fabricated can deepen distrust in democratic processes.

However, local APC leaders have emphatically rejected any association with Turji, urging citizens to ignore the doctored card and verify information before sharing it online.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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