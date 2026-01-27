Your arrogance, grandstanding, constant intransigence even in opposition provoking Ghanaians more – Shamima Muslim slams NPP

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim

Shamima Muslim has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of refusing to accept responsibility for its 2024 election defeat and continuing the same political posture in opposition.

The Deputy Presidential Spokesperson said the party has failed to learn from the verdict Ghanaians gave them.

“They have refused to accept that Ghanaians returned a verdict based on their lived experiences,” she said on Good Morning Ghana.

“They still cannot accept what they did wrong,” she stated. According to her, the party’s internal problems and past governance failures contributed directly to their loss.

“It was their actions, their inactions, and their consistent arrogance that caused their defeat,” she stated. “Even in opposition, they still show the same attitude.”

She questioned why NPP figures are now offering solutions when they had been in power.

“If they had all these brilliant ideas, why didn’t they use them when they were in government?” she asked. “Where were these solutions during their eight years in office?”

She also accused the party of avoiding accountability.

“They have no words of wisdom for their own former leaders to return and face accountability,” she said.

Shamima Muslim described the party’s current conduct in Parliament as disconnected from public reality.

“How tone-deaf can you be to the intelligence of the Ghanaian people?” she asked.

She warned that continued confrontational politics would not help the country.

“This grandstanding and constant intransigence is what put them where they are today,” she said. “If they continue on this path, Ghanaians will respond again.”