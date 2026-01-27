NYA hands over 16 pickups to strengthen monitoring of National Apprenticeship Programme

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has handed over sixteen (16) pickup vehicles to Regional Coordinators of the National Apprenticeship Programme to enhance monitoring, supervision, and effective implementation across the country.

The ceremony, held in Accra, forms part of government’s broader effort to strengthen logistics support for flagship youth empowerment initiatives under the NYA.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Mr. Osman Ayariga, Esq., disclosed that the National Apprenticeship Programme is currently training about 14,000 beneficiaries nationwide, with plans underway to scale up to 100,000 trainees in fulfillment of the commitment made by His Excellency the President.

According to Mr. Ayariga, the success of any national programme depends largely on the availability of adequate logistics and sustained capital investment.

“Every successful programme requires the right tools and resources. The provision of these vehicles is therefore timely and necessary to support effective monitoring and supervision,” he stated.

He explained that the pickup vehicles will significantly improve the mobility of Regional Coordinators, enabling them to reach training centers, engage beneficiaries, and ensure compliance with programme standards in their respective regions.

Mr. Ayariga further noted that the vehicles will directly support the mandate entrusted to the National Youth Authority by the President to deliver a robust, transparent, and results-driven apprenticeship system.

Beyond skills training, the NYA Chief Executive emphasized that the National Apprenticeship Programme is a transformational national intervention aimed at driving economic growth.

“This programme goes beyond skills acquisition. It is a key driver of industrialisation and a strategic initiative to position Ghana as a global hub for skills development,” he concluded.

The National Apprenticeship Programme remains one of government’s flagship youth-focused initiatives, designed to equip young Ghanaians with employable skills, promote entrepreneurship, and reduce unemployment through practical, industry-led training.