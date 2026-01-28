Selective Outrage Is Not Justice

Ayatollah Ali Khamene, Supreme leader

If reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ordered security forces to “shoot to kill” protesters are even half true, then the story is not just about another brutal crackdown. It is about a global moral failure. It is about how outrage has become selective, how empathy has been politicized, and how the loudest voices for justice often fall eerily silent when the victims do not fit a preferred narrative.

According to The New York Times, two Iranian officials say Khamenei personally instructed security forces to show no mercy during nationwide protests on January 9, following unrest the day before. New estimates suggest that more than 30,000 people may have been killed during the January 8–9 crackdown. These are staggering numbers, numbers that, if attributed to almost any other state, would dominate global headlines, provoke emergency UN sessions and inspire mass protests across Western capitals. Yet the global reaction has been, at best, muted.

This is where the story stops being only about Iran and starts being about us.

The limits of anonymous sourcing, and the weight of the allegation

Any serious critique must begin with caution. The New York Times report relies on unnamed Iranian officials, and such sourcing always demands scrutiny. Iran is a closed system riddled with factional rivalries; leaks can serve political ends. Journalistic responsibility requires us to interrogate the evidence, not simply absorb the claim because it confirms what many already believe about Tehran.

But scepticism cannot slide into denial. Iran’s record is not hypothetical. The Islamic Republic has a long and well-documented history of violently suppressing dissent, from the Green Movement in 2009 to the protests following Mahsa Amini’s death in 2022. Orders to use live ammunition, mass arrests, torture and executions are not aberrations; they are features of the system. Against that background, the allegation that the Supreme Leader authorized lethal force is not implausible. What is shocking is not the claim itself, but how little outrage it has generated.

If tens of thousands were indeed killed in a matter of days, this would represent one of the deadliest internal crackdowns in recent history. And yet, there have been no sustained global campaigns, no viral slogans, no campus occupations, no celebrity flotillas of conscience headed for Tehran.

Silence as a political choice

The most disturbing aspect of this moment is not Iran’s brutality, authoritarian regimes, sadly, do what authoritarian regimes do. What should trouble us deeply is the silence of many who claim moral leadership on human rights.

Groups such as Palestine Action and high-profile activists like Greta Thunberg, have repeatedly and unequivocally described Israel’s military actions as “genocide”, dismissing Israel’s claim of self-defense and framing the conflict in absolute moral terms. One does not have to agree with Israel’s policies to notice the imbalance. Where are the same voices when Iranian citizens are allegedly gunned down in their thousands by their own government?

There are no placards reading “Stop the Iranian Genocide”. No global days of action against Khamenei. No calls to dismantle the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as an institution of terror. The silence is not accidental. It is ideological.

The problem with moral absolutism

Much contemporary activism has collapsed complex realities into simple binaries: oppressor versus oppressed, colonizer versus colonized, West versus the rest. In this worldview, Iran is often cast, explicitly or implicitly, as part of a global “axis of resistance” against Western or Israeli power. That framing offers Tehran a kind of moral insulation. Its crimes become inconvenient, its victims invisible.

This is not principled anti-imperialism; it is selective humanism. It suggests that the value of human life depends on who is holding the gun. When Western-aligned states commit abuses, outrage is instant and absolute. When non-Western or “anti-Western” regimes do the same, or worse, silence, equivocation or distraction follows.

Greta Thunberg’s activism has been powerful precisely because it claims moral universality: the idea that some issues transcend politics. But moral authority is fragile. It erodes when empathy appears conditional. Climate justice, social justice and human rights cannot be credibly defended on one front while ignored on another.

Genocide as rhetoric, not responsibility

The casual and expansive use of the word “genocide” has also cheapened moral debate. Genocide is a specific legal term, not a protest slogan. Applying it selectively, often against democratic states with internal debate, judicial review and media scrutiny, while ignoring mass killings by authoritarian regimes reveals a troubling inconsistency.

If reports of over 30,000 deaths under Khamenei’s authority do not trigger accusations of genocide, then the term has ceased to function as a moral warning and become instead a political weapon. That should alarm anyone who genuinely cares about international law and human rights.

The hierarchy of victims

At the heart of this issue is an unspoken hierarchy of victims. Some deaths are mourned loudly; others are absorbed quietly into the background noise of global politics. Iranian protesters, many of them young, many of them women, do not fit neatly into the activist narratives dominating Western discourse. They are not fighting Israel. They are not confronting a Western power. They are challenging a theocratic regime that some activists prefer to see as a counterweight to Western influence.

That preference has consequences. It abandons real people to real bullets.

Objectivity demands consistency

To be clear, this is not an argument in defence of Israel, nor an attempt to relativize suffering elsewhere. It is a demand for consistency. If human rights are universal, then outrage must be universal too. If state violence against civilians is unacceptable, then it is unacceptable regardless of whether the perpetrator shouts “Allahu Akbar”, “national security” or “self-defense”.

The Iranian people deserve the same solidarity afforded to Palestinians, Ukrainians, Sudanese or any other group caught in violence. Anything less is not justice; it is branding.

The uncomfortable conclusion

The alleged “shoot to kill” order attributed to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confronts the world with an uncomfortable truth: much of today’s activism is less about protecting human life and more about policing ideological boundaries. Silence, in this context, is not neutrality. It is complicity.

History is unforgiving to selective conscience. One day, when the slogans have faded and the hashtags are forgotten, the question will remain: who spoke when thousands were reportedly slaughtered in the streets of Iran, and who chose to look away?

Moral credibility is not claimed; it is earned. And at this moment, it is in dangerously short supply.

The writer is a journalist, journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN.