Obuasi Municipal LEAP Reassessment Committee meets ahead of exercise

The Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Reassessment Implementation Committee in Obuasi Municipal has held a meeting to receive a briefing on the current status of the programme and plan ahead of the exercise.

Addressing the committee, the Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Faustilove Appiah Kannin, urged members to contribute their experiences and expertise to ensure the success of the reassessment exercise.

She expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development for initiating the reassessment, noting that the exercise would help enhance transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the delivery of social protection services.

The MCE further commended the government for its continued commitment to social welfare and poverty alleviation, describing LEAP as a critical intervention in improving the lives of vulnerable households in the Municipality.

During the meeting, the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development disclosed that the current LEAP beneficiary population in Obuasi are over 600.

The Department also briefed members on ongoing efforts to ensure that all eligible persons under government social inclusion programmes are identified and supported. Officials explained that the initiative aims to correct anomalies in the beneficiary register, address challenges in the existing system, and ultimately strengthen the effectiveness of the programme.

The Department appealed to committee members and community stakeholders to support field officers during the exercise, especially as officers begin engagements within beneficiary communities across the Municipality.

The reassessment exercise is expected to commence shortly, with the Assembly calling on beneficiaries to cooperate fully with officers to ensure a smooth and credible process.